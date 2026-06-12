All-Ireland Football Championship: Meath can get their summer back on track

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Best bets

Cork +8

2pts 8-11 Boylesports

Over 3.5 goals in Monaghan v Roscommon

2pts 15-8 Boylesports

Kerry to score a goal in each half

2pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Meath

3pts 15-8 Boylesports

Dublin -3

5pts 8-11 Boylesports

Cavan to score under 21.5 points

3pts Evs Boylesports

Tyrone -2

1pt Evs general

All-Ireland Football Championship predictions

Donegal vs Cork

3pm Saturday,

You would never have guessed that Cork produced a stunning second-half comeback against Meath last time out judging by the prices for their trip to Donegal so the Rebels are worth supporting with an eight-point handicap headstart.

Monaghan vs Roscommon

3.40pm Saturday, GAA+

Goals are surely on the menu when Monaghan welcome Roscommon to Clones.

Monaghan have conceded eight goals in the championship to this point, an average of two per game, while Roscommon have leaked quite a few, too.

They have let in seven goals themselves and both sides look vulnerable at the back when teams catch them on the counter-attack.

Backing over 3.5 match goals at around 15-8 looks the shrewd move in what is likely to be an open, high-scoring showdown.

Kildare vs Kerry

5.30pm Saturday

There seems to be plenty of unrest in Kildare at the moment and the goings-on at a recent County Board meeting won't have done the side any good as they prepare for their winner-takes-all clash with Kerry.

The Kingdom are struggling and their All-Ireland title is on the line but this is just the confidence-boosting fixture they needed and backing them to score a goal in each half appeals at odds-against.

Derry vs Meath

7pm Saturday, GAA+

Meath have lost their last two championship games, a shock loss to Westmeath in Leinster followed by a second-half collapse to Cork in the first round of the All-Ireland series, and now they have to deal with a season-ending injury to the majestic Ruairi Kinsella. But even allowing for all that, 15-8 is simply too big a price for their away trip to Derry.

Meath beat Derry fair and square in the league despite conceding a gift of a goal in the first half and went on to get their hands on the Division 2 silverware.

Derry have lost to Louth and Armagh in two of their last three competitive outings, but continue to be underpriced in the market. The last two years have been really poor for the county and they appear to be a side on the way back. Armagh were in second-gear in the opening round of the All-Ireland series despite going in as Ulster champions.

While Meath will be without the instrumental Kinsella, they have Mathew Costello back fit and still have quality forwards such as James Conlon, who comes alive in the summer.

This is the perfect opportunity for Meath to prove they haven't gone away and can still reach the knockout stage of the championship.

Louth vs Armagh

1pm Sunday, RTE

Louth welcome Ulster champions Armagh to Iniskeen for the second round of the All-Ireland series but the favourites should oblige.

The handicap looks just right so this is one game to take a watching brief on.

Galway vs Westmeath

2pm Sunday, GAA+

This could be a reality check for Westmeath, who have been the story of the summer.

The Leinster champions showed terrific tenacity to overcome Dublin in the provincial final and again in the first round of the All-Ireland series but they have faced nothing like Galway, who showed they are still All-Ireland contenders with an emphatic victory over Westmeath.

Another home tie in Salthill comes their way now and it should be straightforward stuff for the home side.

Robert Finnerty has been outstanding this year and, given the likelihood of a Galway forward scooping the Man of the Match award, he looks a shade overpriced at 11-2 to pick up that accolade.

Cavan vs Dublin

2pm Sunday

Dublin are not the force of old, or anything even remotely close to it, but they remain good enough to beat Cavan comfortably.

It has taken punters a while to cotton on to the fact that the Dubs are on a rapid downward spiral. They were as short as 1-20 to win Leinster after devouring Louth in the semi-final but things have gone astray since then and they are now one of the big outsiders for Sam Maguire glory.

But Cavan are just about the perfect opponents for Dublin. They were so poor for so long against Westmeath and we probably shouldn't take too much from their late rally.

Ger Brennan is back on the line for Dublin after serving his suspension and there could well be a kick in this Dublin team. They could win this by a double-figure margin so the three-point handicap looks lenient, and backing Cavan to score no more than 21 points looks a safe bet, as well.

Tyrone vs Mayo

3.30pm Sunday, RTE

Mayo have been hit and miss all season and the way they allowed Monaghan back into the game in the opening round of the All-Ireland series was worrying.

Tyrone, in contrast, caused a shock when getting the better of Connacht champions Roscommon and they should be able to defy a two-point handicap on home soil.

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