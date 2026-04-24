All-Ireland Hurling Championship: Limerick still fancied to beat Cork despite loss of Gillane

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Best bets

Limerick

4pts 5-4 BoyleSports

Limerick -2

2pts 2-1 BoyleSports

Waterford

2pts 15-8 Paddy Power

All-Ireland Hurling Championship predictions

Cork vs Limerick

2pm Sunday, RTE

The highlight of the weekend is a rematch of the league final and the next chapter of one of the most ferocious rivalries in GAA right now.

The preamble to this game has been turned on its head a bit due to news emerging on Thursday that Aaron Gillane, the best inside forward in the country, will be absent after suffering an injury in training during the week.

That's undoubtedly a huge loss, particularly as Gillane played a starring role in the league final but there's no other squad that could absorb that sort of loss as well as Limerick's and that's illustrated by the excellent Peter Casey going straight in as replacement.

Cork were pretty dominant in defeating Tipperary last week but Limerick looked an irresistible force at stages of the league and Cathal O'Neill, Adam English and Gearoid Hegarty have been in sparkling form up front. Will O'Donoghue has settled into the centre-back role and they look hard to breach in defence, which wasn't the case last year.

With the news of Gillane's setback, Cork are now marginal favourites but the away side still look the clear pick to win this and are now excellent value.

Waterford vs Tipperary

4pm Sunday

This is a must-win game for both sides having lost their opening round last week.

Tipperary lost by only four to Cork but never really threatened in the second half and it was a bit of toothless performance all told.

Waterford put up a big score of 4-21 away to a very good Clare side but also conceded 2-33, which is a worry, but it's always a herculean task to keep out Clare's forward line when they're on song. However, Waterford could and perhaps should have grabbed a draw, while the final winning margin was a bit flattering to the home side as Clare grabbed a goal late on when their opponents had pushed up.

It was a hugely entertaining encounter and it illustrated Waterford's capability up front. Stephen Bennett and Dessie Hutchinson are both top-class forwards while Sean Walsh is also developing into a real threat.

Tipperary don't look as dangerous up front as they did last year, while Waterford seem to be finally getting it together. They've always had a talented squad but between players being absent and out of form, they've had a couple of frustrating years.

Walsh Park is a tough place to go to and this is an enormous game for the home side. They simply have to win and they are worth backing to do just that.

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