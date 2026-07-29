2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership relegation predictions and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership dates, start times & TV info

Season dates Friday, July 31–Sunday, May 16

Start time 8pm Friday

Where to watch Sky Sports & Premier Sports

The market to finish bottom of the William Hill Scottish Premiership is hugely competitive with five teams priced between 4-1 and 9-2.

However, when it comes to who might struggle to retain their top-flight status, one team stands out as the most likely to fall through the trapdoor.

2026-27 Scottish Premiership relegation predictions

While relegation from the William Hill Scottish Premiership tends to be more open than the title race, 4-1 co-favourites to finish bottom speaks of a market without much conviction. So here is some: St Mirren should head the betting for the automatic relegation spot.

The Buddies are priced similarly to Kilmarnock, Dundee and promoted St Johnstone to finish bottom but their rivals have more obvious upsides. Kilmarnock finished last season strongly once new manager Neil McCann settled in, winning six of their last nine. Dundee, meanwhile, won three of their last four and have done well in the group stage of this season's League Cup.

St Johnstone had a much tougher draw than St Mirren in that competition and besides are yet to see their new signings get much game time.

The Saints won the Championship last season with 77 points, the highest recorded in the division since Rangers were in it. The last two winners of the Championship, Falkirk and Dundee United, both finished in the top six of the Premiership the following season.

That underlines that the gap between the second tier and the lower ranks of the Premiership is not a yawning one. St Mirren show that themselves as they scraped past Partick Thistle in May's promotion-relegation playoff.

The men from Paisley beat a rudderless Celtic to win last season's League Cup final during Wilfried Nancy's short spell in charge but their Hampden success only serves to cover up the cracks.

They have won only four league matches in 2026 and rookie manager Craig McLeish has work to do to keep them up.

2026-27 Scottish Premiership relegation best bets

St Mirren to finish bottom

2pts 4-1 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

2026-27 Scottish Premiership relegation odds

Sign up with William Hill to bet on the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership . Here are the latest relegation odds:

Team Odds Dundee 4-1 St Johnstone 4-1 St Mirren 4-1 Kilmarnock 9-2 Falkirk 9-2 Dundee United 8-1 Motherwell 12-1 Aberdeen 25-1 Hibernian 66-1 Bar 200-1

Odds correct at 4pm on Wednesday, July 29

Do not miss The Big Kick-Off – your best bet for the new football season with unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts.

Click here to find out more, pick up your copy free with the Racing Post on Monday, August 10 or pre-order here .

Read more top tips from the Racing Post:

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds

Premier League season handicap: Spurs and Forest chasing Sunderland's crown

Market Movers: Jamie Griffith looks at the biggest odds changes in the Premier League and EFL ante-post markets

Scottish Premiership FAQs

When does the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season start?

The 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season begins on Friday, July 31 and concludes on Sunday, May 16, 2027.

Who are favourites for the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership?

Celtic are favourites to retain the title, with Rangers expected to be their closest challengers after a summer rebuild under Derek McInnes.

Who won the Scottish Premiership last season?

Celtic beat Hearts on the final day of the season to win the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership title.

How can I watch the Scottish Premiership in the UK?

Sky Sports is the primary broadcaster of the Scottish Premiership in the UK with selected matches shown on Premier Sports.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.