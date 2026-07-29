'She's flying fit, has the perfect profile and I'm on at 7-1' - David Jennings' Galway Hurdle runner-by-runner expert guide

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A maximum field of 20 face the starter for the €270,000 Guinness Galway Hurdle, one of the summer showpieces over jumps, and deputy Ireland editor David Jennings delivers his runner-by-runner guide for what promises to be a thrilling battle at Ballybrit.

David Jennings' view The James Milner of racing. Can play absolutely anywhere and rarely lets you down. Imagine he is a three-time Grade 1-winning chaser, but Joseph O'Brien has decided to explore his 11lb lower hurdles mark instead. Still has top weight with that mark and surely he won't be able to give loads of weight away to this lot, will he? He's trained by O'Brien, though, so anything is possible.

Star rating **

Trainer's view Joseph O'Brien: "He's in good shape, but I just hope there is not too much water on the ground for him."

Solness 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

DJ's view Classy sort with some top-class form on his CV. Running a huge race in the Hatton's Grace before coming down at the last and third to Champion Hurdle heroine Lossiemouth when last seen in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown over Christmas. Josh Williamson takes off 5lb. Foolish to forget him.

Star rating ***

Trainer's view Gordon Elliott: "He has a lot of weight so we've decided to claim off him. He's got some good form in good races and I could see him running really well."

Casheldale Lad 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Josh Williamson (5lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

DJ's view The defending champ, albeit controversially so after being awarded the race in the stewards' room. It was the right call. Now 7lb higher but James Smith takes off 5lb of that and arrives here on the back of two wins. Obviously loves this place.

Star rating ***

Trainer's view Gordon Elliott: "He's been a brilliant servant to the stable and gave us a fantastic day in this race last year. We had a few different options for him this week at Galway, but we've decided to give him another crack at the Galway Hurdle and he should go well again."

Ndaawi 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: James Smith (5lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

DJ's view Has the speed of Usain Bolt, apparently, but it's one thing having that speed at home, it's an entirely different thing producing it on the track. I could do about 67 keepie-uppies at home as a kid, but put me in front of my mates and I wouldn't do seven. It's about time El Cairos showed us all what he shows everybody at home. Maybe this is the day he will. He could be an absolute certainty off 143, but he could also be hard on the bridle coming out of the dip and finish fifth. I've a feeling he's going to go very close.

Star rating ****

Trainer's view Gordon Elliott: "I do think he's just the type of horse who will suit a Galway Hurdle in that he is coming back from Grade 1 races into a handicap. The Galway Hurdle came into my head straight after Punchestown. He'll like the ground and he's the type who could win on the Flat because he has loads of pace. He's not up to Grade 1 level, so that's where we are with him and we have to go a different route."

El Cairos 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

DJ's view Would be a winner at Aintree's Grand National meeting only for Patrick O'Brien losing the run of himself up the home straight and hitting him too many times. No such disqualification rules over here. Bettered that effort when touched off in the Swinton at Haydock in early May. An ideal type for this race and Bill Durkan's two runners in the Connacht Hotel Handicap on Monday ran corkers so the stable is in form.

Star rating ***

Laafi 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Patrick M O'Brien (5lb) Tnr: William Durkan

DJ's view The 2025 Fred Winter winner who has been backed to win plenty of big handicaps ever since. Sent off 9-2 favourite for the Chester Cup and didn't stay in the Ascot Stakes. On his best form he would have a huge chance. Keep an eye on the market.

Star rating ***

Trainer's view Joseph O'Brien: "He will show up and win another big one when things go his way. Hopefully that will be here."

Puturhandstogether 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

DJ's view Beat Romeo Coolio in a Royal Bond once upon a time. Warmed up for this with a fine fifth in the Connacht Hotel Handicap on Monday night. Really caught the eye there with the way he came home. Paul Townend has picked Murcia but Danny Mullins is just about the best number two around. Johnny Dineen fancies him, too.

Star rating ***

Jockey's view Danny Mullins: "He's a nice horse with some good form and ran really well here on Monday."

Tounsivator 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

DJ's view I've spent far too many hours studying this race and this is the mare I've landed on. She's had the perfect prep, arriving here flying fit after runs at Listowel and Killarney, and if the rain stays away she is going to take some stopping. It's as simple as this: she's better than a 138-rated mare on good ground and this is the ideal place to prove it. Townend is worth about 10lb in these big races, too. I'm on at 7s.

Star rating *****

Jockey's view Paul Townend: "Good ground and a stiff two miles is right up her alley, and although she’ll need a bit of luck in running, she’s coming here in great form. You could make a case for most of them to be honest, but I wouldn’t be in a rush to swap Murcia for anything, and hopefully we’ll be bang in contention jumping the last."

Murcia 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

DJ's view Wore his heart on his sleeve in the Connacht Hotel Handicap on Monday. Probably did too much too soon there under different tactics and couldn't quite get home. Will need to jump slickly here but a mark of 138 definitely gives him some sort of squeak given his sixth in the Supreme.

Star rating ***

Too Bossy For Us 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: W P Mullins

DJ's view Your heart went out to connections last year as he was demoted in the stewards' room after interfering with Ndaawi up the run-in. Returns 12 months later off a 5lb higher mark and has obviously been trained with this race in mind for absolutely ages. If you think he hasn't got some sort of chance then you need your head examined.

Star rating ***

Trainer's view Noel Meade: "He’s getting older, but he’s in good form. I can’t have him any better than he is, but similarly to Jesse Evans in the Plate, I think there are a couple of youngsters coming along that might be well handicapped. We’re there and hopefully if we got the run of the race again and ran well it would be great."

Helvic Dream 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Noel Meade

DJ's view Eric McNamara is mustard at getting one ready for a big race and expect him to have Starting Fifteen absolutely cherry-ripe for this. This lightly raced five-year-old has a touch of class and form tied in with Talk The Talk. A strong traveller who could be ahead of his mark. We're about to find out.

Star rating ***

Trainer's view Eric McNamara: "We've targeted him at this since Aintree. We gave him a little break after it and then brought him back in for this. The key to him is getting him settled. He'll be ridden for luck and hopefully the gaps will open."

Starting Fifteen 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: E McNamara

DJ's view When he won his maiden hurdle at Punchestown he looked like he might even be a Supreme contender. It hasn't quite worked out like that and was firmly put in his place by Paul's Dream at Kilbeggan. That was probably just a prep for this, though, and I wouldn't be reading too much into it. Henry de Bromhead has never won a Galway Hurdle before. It's just about the only thing left to tick off his bucket list.

Star rating ***

Gameball 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

DJ's view Trained by Colin Keane's dad. That's his claim to fame these days but he's well able to train and has done a magnificent job with this gelding. Stayed on strongly to win with a swagger at Killarney and 5lb claimer Eoghan Finegan gets on brilliantly with him, knows him inside out.

Star rating ***

Trainer's view Ger Keane: "It's a big ask but he probably deserves a shot at it. He's been improving all the time and won well at Killarney so I hope he runs well and maybe sneaks into a place."

Ragmans Corner 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Eoghan Finegan (5lb) Tnr: Gerard Keane

DJ's view Tuesday was a reminder that Tony Martin can still do it on the big days and this guy has had Galway Hurdle written all over him for ages. Got 5lb extra for winning at Bellewstown, which might not have been the smartest thing in the world, but comes here at the top of his game and wouldn't rule out a huge run.

Star rating ****

Putapoundinthejar 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Daniel King Tnr: A J Martin

DJ's view Limitations exposed at Bellewstown recently and hard to believe he can win a Galway Hurdle on the back of that. Next.

Star rating *

Beauvallon 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

DJ's view Only had five starts in his whole life and has won two of them. Swooped late to win at Wexford last time but might lack the experience required to win a race of this nature.

Star rating *

Sageborough 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh Tnr: Paul Nolan

DJ's view No match for Murcia at Listowel in May and likely to be no match for her here either. Big day for Danny McMenamin, a classy rider.

Star rating *

Royal Hollow 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Andrew Slattery

DJ's view Created such a big impression on his hurdling debut at Navan that it even prompted Gary O'Brien to tip him ante-post for the Triumph Hurdle on Racing TV. That is one of probably only two things O'Brien has got wrong in his life as this young gelding has not progressed at all.

Star rating *

Trainer's view Gordon Elliott: "He's obviously been a bit disappointing but he's young and seems in good form at home so you never know."

Barbizon 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Joshua Halford (7lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

DJ's view Well down the pecking order of the Closutton contingent and well down mine, too. If Kai Lung wins a Galway Hurdle, there's hope for everyone. Mayo might even win the All-Ireland some day. Oh, wait...

Star rating *

Kai Lung 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Sean Cleary-Farrell (7lb) Tnr: W P Mullins

DJ's view This seven-year-old has ability. Might not have the sexiest sort of profile, but has some solid runs on her CV and could finish in the first six.

Star rating *

Thisistheway 16:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Michael Kenneally (5lb) Tnr: Yvonne Latta

David Jennings' Galway Hurdle 1-2-3 prediction

1 Murcia

2 El Cairos

3 Putapoundinthejar

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