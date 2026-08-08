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Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday

Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday

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Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
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Tom Segal has an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - find out his two tips in the Stewards' Cup
Tom Segal has an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - find out his two tips in the Stewards' Cup
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Tom Segal tipped an 11-2 winner at Goodwood on Thursday and returns with a big-priced fancy in the day's feature race
Tom Segal tipped an 11-2 winner at Goodwood on Thursday and returns with a big-priced fancy in the day's feature race
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Tom Segal has put up an 11-2 winner at Glorious Goodwood and has more Thursday tips - including a Galway Hurdle outsider
Tom Segal has put up an 11-2 winner at Glorious Goodwood and has more Thursday tips - including a Galway Hurdle outsider
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Tom Segal enjoyed a 13-2 winner on day one at Goodwood and has two fancies for the Galway Plate
Tom Segal enjoyed a 13-2 winner on day one at Goodwood and has two fancies for the Galway Plate
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Tom Segal has already bagged a 13-2 winner - find out the rest of his tips for day one of Glorious Goodwood
Tom Segal has already bagged a 13-2 winner - find out the rest of his tips for day one of Glorious Goodwood
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Tom Segal's only Sunday tip won at 7-2 - he returns with a big fancy for Galway's opening day
Tom Segal's only Sunday tip won at 7-2 - he returns with a big fancy for Galway's opening day
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'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot
'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot
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'The Curragh should suit his front-running style' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider as he bids to follow up a 7-2 Saturday winner
'The Curragh should suit his front-running style' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider as he bids to follow up a 7-2 Saturday winner
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Tom Segal has opened up with a 7-2 winner and has more tips for Saturday's racing
Tom Segal has opened up with a 7-2 winner and has more tips for Saturday's racing
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Tom Segal fancies an outsider 'firmly on the up' to beat the favourites in the Grand Prix de Paris
Tom Segal fancies an outsider 'firmly on the up' to beat the favourites in the Grand Prix de Paris
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Graeme Rodway is against the big two in Sunday's Group 1 - and instead likes a value bet with lots of positives
Graeme Rodway is against the big two in Sunday's Group 1 - and instead likes a value bet with lots of positives
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Tom Segal nailed a 7-1 winner on Friday - and says one of his four Saturday tips 'has a mark that seriously underestimates him'
Tom Segal nailed a 7-1 winner on Friday - and says one of his four Saturday tips 'has a mark that seriously underestimates him'
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'He's not the no-hoper the bookies seem to think he is' - Tom Segal has a big-priced tip in one of six races on ITV
'He's not the no-hoper the bookies seem to think he is' - Tom Segal has a big-priced tip in one of six races on ITV
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Tom Segal says Charlie Appleby could win all four ITV races at Newmarket - and is sure he's spotted the best value one
Tom Segal says Charlie Appleby could win all four ITV races at Newmarket - and is sure he's spotted the best value one
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Tom Segal tipped a well backed 2-1 winner on Saturday and thinks there could be a big upset over Calandagan on Sunday
Tom Segal tipped a well backed 2-1 winner on Saturday and thinks there could be a big upset over Calandagan on Sunday
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'I'm expecting a career best from him' - Tom Segal has four tips for Saturday's ITV action
'I'm expecting a career best from him' - Tom Segal has four tips for Saturday's ITV action
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'She's getting quicker and this will be perfect' - Tom Segal with his advice for Irish Derby day
'She's getting quicker and this will be perfect' - Tom Segal with his advice for Irish Derby day
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'He has a better form chance than his price suggests' - Tom Segal with four tips on Northumberland Plate day
'He has a better form chance than his price suggests' - Tom Segal with four tips on Northumberland Plate day
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'He's looked leagues ahead of his opposition' - Tom Segal with five fancies on the final day of Royal Ascot
'He's looked leagues ahead of his opposition' - Tom Segal with five fancies on the final day of Royal Ascot
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'Absolutely thrown in' - Tom Segal's best bets for Friday at Royal Ascot
'Absolutely thrown in' - Tom Segal's best bets for Friday at Royal Ascot
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'Wildly overpriced' - Tom Segal has a strong Gold Cup fancy at big odds
'Wildly overpriced' - Tom Segal has a strong Gold Cup fancy at big odds
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'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot
'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot
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Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday

Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday

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Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
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Tom Segal has an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - find out his two tips in the Stewards' Cup
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Tom Segal tipped an 11-2 winner at Goodwood on Thursday and returns with a big-priced fancy in the day's feature race
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Tom Segal has an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - find out his two tips in the Stewards' Cup
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Pricewise
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Tom Segal tipped an 11-2 winner at Goodwood on Thursday and returns with a big-priced fancy in the day's feature race
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Tom Segal has put up an 11-2 winner at Glorious Goodwood and has more Thursday tips - including a Galway Hurdle outsider
Tom Segal has put up an 11-2 winner at Glorious Goodwood and has more Thursday tips - including a Galway Hurdle outsider
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Tom Segal enjoyed a 13-2 winner on day one at Goodwood and has two fancies for the Galway Plate
Tom Segal enjoyed a 13-2 winner on day one at Goodwood and has two fancies for the Galway Plate
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Tom Segal has already bagged a 13-2 winner - find out the rest of his tips for day one of Glorious Goodwood
Tom Segal has already bagged a 13-2 winner - find out the rest of his tips for day one of Glorious Goodwood
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Tom Segal's only Sunday tip won at 7-2 - he returns with a big fancy for Galway's opening day
Tom Segal's only Sunday tip won at 7-2 - he returns with a big fancy for Galway's opening day
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'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot
'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot
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'The Curragh should suit his front-running style' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider as he bids to follow up a 7-2 Saturday winner
'The Curragh should suit his front-running style' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider as he bids to follow up a 7-2 Saturday winner
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Tom Segal has opened up with a 7-2 winner and has more tips for Saturday's racing
Tom Segal has opened up with a 7-2 winner and has more tips for Saturday's racing
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Tom Segal fancies an outsider 'firmly on the up' to beat the favourites in the Grand Prix de Paris
Tom Segal fancies an outsider 'firmly on the up' to beat the favourites in the Grand Prix de Paris
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Graeme Rodway is against the big two in Sunday's Group 1 - and instead likes a value bet with lots of positives
Graeme Rodway is against the big two in Sunday's Group 1 - and instead likes a value bet with lots of positives
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Tom Segal nailed a 7-1 winner on Friday - and says one of his four Saturday tips 'has a mark that seriously underestimates him'
Tom Segal nailed a 7-1 winner on Friday - and says one of his four Saturday tips 'has a mark that seriously underestimates him'
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'He's not the no-hoper the bookies seem to think he is' - Tom Segal has a big-priced tip in one of six races on ITV
'He's not the no-hoper the bookies seem to think he is' - Tom Segal has a big-priced tip in one of six races on ITV
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Tom Segal says Charlie Appleby could win all four ITV races at Newmarket - and is sure he's spotted the best value one
Tom Segal says Charlie Appleby could win all four ITV races at Newmarket - and is sure he's spotted the best value one
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Tom Segal tipped a well backed 2-1 winner on Saturday and thinks there could be a big upset over Calandagan on Sunday
Tom Segal tipped a well backed 2-1 winner on Saturday and thinks there could be a big upset over Calandagan on Sunday
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'I'm expecting a career best from him' - Tom Segal has four tips for Saturday's ITV action
'I'm expecting a career best from him' - Tom Segal has four tips for Saturday's ITV action
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Pricewise
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'She's getting quicker and this will be perfect' - Tom Segal with his advice for Irish Derby day
'She's getting quicker and this will be perfect' - Tom Segal with his advice for Irish Derby day
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Pricewise
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'He has a better form chance than his price suggests' - Tom Segal with four tips on Northumberland Plate day
'He has a better form chance than his price suggests' - Tom Segal with four tips on Northumberland Plate day
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Pricewise
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'He's looked leagues ahead of his opposition' - Tom Segal with five fancies on the final day of Royal Ascot
'He's looked leagues ahead of his opposition' - Tom Segal with five fancies on the final day of Royal Ascot
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Pricewise
padlock
'Absolutely thrown in' - Tom Segal's best bets for Friday at Royal Ascot
'Absolutely thrown in' - Tom Segal's best bets for Friday at Royal Ascot
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Pricewise
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'Wildly overpriced' - Tom Segal has a strong Gold Cup fancy at big odds
'Wildly overpriced' - Tom Segal has a strong Gold Cup fancy at big odds
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Pricewise
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'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot
'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot
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