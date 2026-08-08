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Pricewise
Home
Horse racing tips
Premium tips
Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
Pricewise
Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
Pricewise
Tom Segal has an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - find out his two tips in the Stewards' Cup
Pricewise
Tom Segal tipped an 11-2 winner at Goodwood on Thursday and returns with a big-priced fancy in the day's feature race
Pricewise
Tom Segal has put up an 11-2 winner at Glorious Goodwood and has more Thursday tips - including a Galway Hurdle outsider
Pricewise
Tom Segal enjoyed a 13-2 winner on day one at Goodwood and has two fancies for the Galway Plate
Pricewise
Tom Segal has already bagged a 13-2 winner - find out the rest of his tips for day one of Glorious Goodwood
Pricewise
Tom Segal's only Sunday tip won at 7-2 - he returns with a big fancy for Galway's opening day
Pricewise
'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot
Pricewise
'The Curragh should suit his front-running style' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider as he bids to follow up a 7-2 Saturday winner
Pricewise
Tom Segal has opened up with a 7-2 winner and has more tips for Saturday's racing
Pricewise
Tom Segal fancies an outsider 'firmly on the up' to beat the favourites in the Grand Prix de Paris
Pricewise
Graeme Rodway is against the big two in Sunday's Group 1 - and instead likes a value bet with lots of positives
Pricewise
Tom Segal nailed a 7-1 winner on Friday - and says one of his four Saturday tips 'has a mark that seriously underestimates him'
Pricewise
'He's not the no-hoper the bookies seem to think he is' - Tom Segal has a big-priced tip in one of six races on ITV
Pricewise
Tom Segal says Charlie Appleby could win all four ITV races at Newmarket - and is sure he's spotted the best value one
Pricewise
Tom Segal tipped a well backed 2-1 winner on Saturday and thinks there could be a big upset over Calandagan on Sunday
Pricewise
'I'm expecting a career best from him' - Tom Segal has four tips for Saturday's ITV action
Pricewise
'She's getting quicker and this will be perfect' - Tom Segal with his advice for Irish Derby day
Pricewise
'He has a better form chance than his price suggests' - Tom Segal with four tips on Northumberland Plate day
Pricewise
'He's looked leagues ahead of his opposition' - Tom Segal with five fancies on the final day of Royal Ascot
Pricewise
'Absolutely thrown in' - Tom Segal's best bets for Friday at Royal Ascot
Pricewise
'Wildly overpriced' - Tom Segal has a strong Gold Cup fancy at big odds
Pricewise
'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot
Pricewise
Home
Horse racing tips
Premium tips
Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
Pricewise
Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
Pricewise
Tom Segal has an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - find out his two tips in the Stewards' Cup
Pricewise
Tom Segal tipped an 11-2 winner at Goodwood on Thursday and returns with a big-priced fancy in the day's feature race
Pricewise
Tom Segal has an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - find out his two tips in the Stewards' Cup
Pricewise
Tom Segal tipped an 11-2 winner at Goodwood on Thursday and returns with a big-priced fancy in the day's feature race
Pricewise
Tom Segal has put up an 11-2 winner at Glorious Goodwood and has more Thursday tips - including a Galway Hurdle outsider
Pricewise
Tom Segal enjoyed a 13-2 winner on day one at Goodwood and has two fancies for the Galway Plate
Pricewise
Tom Segal has already bagged a 13-2 winner - find out the rest of his tips for day one of Glorious Goodwood
Pricewise
Tom Segal's only Sunday tip won at 7-2 - he returns with a big fancy for Galway's opening day
Pricewise
'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot
Pricewise
'The Curragh should suit his front-running style' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider as he bids to follow up a 7-2 Saturday winner
Pricewise
Tom Segal has opened up with a 7-2 winner and has more tips for Saturday's racing
Pricewise
Tom Segal fancies an outsider 'firmly on the up' to beat the favourites in the Grand Prix de Paris
Pricewise
Graeme Rodway is against the big two in Sunday's Group 1 - and instead likes a value bet with lots of positives
Pricewise
Tom Segal nailed a 7-1 winner on Friday - and says one of his four Saturday tips 'has a mark that seriously underestimates him'
Pricewise
'He's not the no-hoper the bookies seem to think he is' - Tom Segal has a big-priced tip in one of six races on ITV
Pricewise
Tom Segal says Charlie Appleby could win all four ITV races at Newmarket - and is sure he's spotted the best value one
Pricewise
Tom Segal tipped a well backed 2-1 winner on Saturday and thinks there could be a big upset over Calandagan on Sunday
Pricewise
'I'm expecting a career best from him' - Tom Segal has four tips for Saturday's ITV action
Pricewise
'She's getting quicker and this will be perfect' - Tom Segal with his advice for Irish Derby day
Pricewise
'He has a better form chance than his price suggests' - Tom Segal with four tips on Northumberland Plate day
Pricewise
'He's looked leagues ahead of his opposition' - Tom Segal with five fancies on the final day of Royal Ascot
Pricewise
'Absolutely thrown in' - Tom Segal's best bets for Friday at Royal Ascot
Pricewise
'Wildly overpriced' - Tom Segal has a strong Gold Cup fancy at big odds
Pricewise
'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot
Pricewise
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