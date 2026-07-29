Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool

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There are plenty of tricky races for Placepotters to deal with at Goodwood on day three. With 14 runners and only three places, the opener (1.50) is certainly one of them.

Ciarrai Abu brings course experience and potential to the table, so has to go in, while Dial Me In is potentially a fair bit better than he was able to show at Ascot last time, as is Harmonics , if rider Shane Foley's lack of course experience (0-5) doesn't prove a hindrance.

The Richmond (2.25) also looks open. Jaan Ki Tukri is an interesting outsider, while Flann Sunna looked exciting when winning so well at Ascot this month.

The seven-runner Gordon (3.00) is tricky enough too. Enceladus comes from winning a Royal Ascot handicap and is a horse on the up, while course winner Bay Of Brilliance is worth another chance after his German Derby flop.

I'm far from convinced Diamond Necklace is considerably better than the older fillies in the Nassau (3.35), and one of Friendly Soul or See The Fire should place anyway, so I'll stick both in and hope to get the jolly stuffed.

In the following sprint, Truly Glamorous is the one I like most at the bottom of the weights, while Naana's Shadow should run well now she's reunited with Oisin Murphy, and Manatee Mehmas is entitled to still be improving.

The final leg (4.45) is desperately hard, especially when you consider favourite Shadow King's worst run in four outings was at this track.

My four against the field, without much in the way of confidence, are The Ginger Kid , Mia Fantasia , Cash Cove and Everatease .

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Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

3 Harmonics

9 Dial Me In

12 Ciarrai Abu

2.25

4 Flann Sunna

6 Jaan Ki Tukri

3.00

2 Bay Of Brilliance

3 Enceladus

3.35

1 Friendly Soul

2 See The Fire

4.10

3 Naana's Shadow

4 Manatee Mehmas

18 Truly Glamorous

4.45

5 The Ginger Kid

8 Everatease

9 Mia Fantasia

12 Cash Cove

3x2x2x2x3x4=288 lines

WORLD POOL

It's another World Pool day at Goodwood, and the aptly-named HKJC World Pool Handicap (5.55) is the race in which I'll be attempting a few speculative Swingers.

There are plenty of considerably more likely winners than outsiders Richie's Rocket and Mr Seagull , but both have shown more than enough to think they could be players in races at this level.

The former was certainly eye-catching in a big race on his previous run on this course in May, while Mr Seagull shaped better than the bare result behind Ciarrai Abu (well fancied for the first) at Ascot last time.

A couple of more likely sorts are Law Court , who has been progressive this term and shapes as though a strongly run race in a big field might bring about some more improvement, and Get Outta Here , who was a shade disappointing last time but was unlucky here the time before in a race that has worked out very well.

World Pool bet

5.55 Goodwood

5 Richie's Rocket

6 Law Court

16 Get Outta Here

20 Mr Seagull

6 x 1pt Swingers

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

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