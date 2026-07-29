Europa League and Conference League qualifying: Shelbourne to repeat the trick in Estonia

When are Thursday's Europa League and Conference League qualifiers?

Kalju vs Shelbourne

Conference League, 5pm

PAOK vs Dynamo Kyiv

Europa League, 6.45pm

Anderlecht vs Hammarby

Europa League, 7.30pm

Best bets

Shelbourne

1pt 23-20 Coral

PAOK to win & under 4.5 goals

1pt 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Anderlecht

1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Shels are in the groove

Hearts and Shamrock Rovers crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday but there has been more joy for a number of British, Northern Irish and Irish sides in the Conference League.

Coleraine were routed 5-0 by HJK Helsinki while Hibernian were surprisingly beaten 2-0 by Kosovan side Malisheva, but other clubs have a decent chance of getting through their second qualifying round ties.

The New Saints and Derry lost to Flora and Rijeka 1-0 last week, but home advantage on Thursday means their hopes of progressing are far from over, while Bohemians, Motherwell and Shelbourne enjoyed first-leg victories.

The most impressive of those wins belongs to Shelbourne, who thrashed Kalju 5-2 at Tolka Park and are a decent price to record a follow-up success in Estonia.

Shels were dominant in the first leg, racking up 12 shots on target to Kalju's five and winning the corner battle 12-2, and that is far from the Estonian outfit's only poor performance of late.

The Pink Panthers have struggled to produce on the pitch, only narrowly beating Linfield 3-2 on aggregate in the previous round even though their Northern Irish opponents were reduced to ten men in the 26th minute of the second leg.

Given Shelbourne thrashed Linfield 5-1 in last season's Conference League qualifying playoff round, they should have no trouble proving their first-leg victory was not a fluke.

No sign of a Greek tragedy for PAOK

Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey has been the talk of the town but Greek side PAOK have no interest in honouring their roots, and serene progress into the next round of Europa League qualifying is their aim rather than a dramatic, Odysseus-esque journey.

PAOK beat Dynamo Kyiv 3-2 in a lively Lublin affair last week and may fare even better in Thessaloniki, where they won 12 and lost none of their 16 home games in last season's Greek Super League.

Alessio Lisci's side were good value for that first-leg victory, winning the expected-goals (xG) battle 2.01-1.33, and they can set up a clash with either Hammarby or Anderlecht in the next round by beating Kyiv again.

That tie between PAOK's potential opponents is level after a 1-1 draw in Sweden, making Anderlecht the bet to win the second leg and move on.

The Belgian side were second-best at Hammarby, having six shots and two shots on target fewer than their hosts. However, the majority of HIF's attacking came in the second half, when Anderlecht were happy to sit back and keep things tight ahead of the home leg.

Having had no league match over the weekend, Vitor Bruno's Purple and Whites will be fresher than their visitors, who were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Brommapojkarna in the Allsvenskan, and that should also help them make the most of home advantage.

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