Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood

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Truly Glamorous 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Gina Mangan Tnr: Christopher Mason

4.10 Goodwood

The final race on ITV is a run-of-the-mill 5f handicap and I'm quite interested in the chance of the hat-trick-seeking Truly Glamorous , who runs in first-time cheekpieces for Chris Mason.

He first piqued my interest when I checked the first-time headgear statistics and noticed that Mason has had four winners, two seconds and a third from just 11 horses running in cheekpieces for the first time since 2020.

And it became even more interesting when I discovered that three of those winners came from the same family as Truly Glamorous.

Indeed, his dam, Glamorous Anna, won this very race in first-time cheekpieces in 2020, while two of his siblings also won in them.

Truly Glamorous certainly looked in need of headgear when completing his double at Newbury last time as he hung badly right when asked for his effort and caused plenty of carnage, although he nearly brought himself down when doing it and did very well to win, seemingly with plenty in hand.

Truly Glamorous is rated only 74 and this is a much better race, but he's from a family that improves with age and is doing just that, so he could end up being rated a good deal higher yet.

Mason might not have many horses, but he's a seriously shrewd operator who boasts a strike-rate this year of 23 per cent.

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Paul Kealy has five day three tips at Glorious Goodwood and he's taking on an Aidan O'Brien big gun with one who's got 'unfinished business'

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