Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 4-5 selection from the Europa League

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Europa League fixture between PAOK and Dynamo Kyiv.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, July 30

PAOK to win

PAOK vs Dynamo Kyiv

Europa League, 6.45pm

A 3-2 win in Lublin means PAOK hold the aces in their Europa League qualifying tie with Dynamo Kyiv and it is unlikely the Greeks will ease up on home soil.

PAOK deserved their one-goal victory in Poland, winning the expected-goals (xG) battle 2.01-1.33 and taking 14 shots to their opponents' ten despite having just 42 per cent of the possession.

Their slender aggregate lead means they cannot afford to rest on their laurels in Thessaloniki and last season's record of 12 wins and four draws from 16 home league games shows they are a force to be reckoned with in front of their own fans.

Kyiv will hope veteran forward Andriy Yarmolenko or new signing Justin Lonwijk can conjure up some magic but, even if they do, Alessio Lisci is a clever manager who knows how to stifle dangerous attackers.

Lisci's Osasuna beat Real Madrid, Sevilla and Conference League runners-up Rayo Vallecano on home soil last term, so back PAOK to come out on top in Thursday's second leg.

Odds: 4-5 with Coral, Ladbrokes

Read more from the Racing Post Sport team:

Premier League season handicap: Spurs and Forest chasing Sunderland's crown

Football accumulator tips for Thursday, July 30: Back Henry Hardwicke's acca at 11-2

Europa League and Conference League qualifying: Shelbourne to repeat the trick in Estonia

'His Stateside form figures could hardly be more impressive' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for the Rocket Classic

Ian Wilkerson's Rocket Classic first-round golf predictions

Do not miss The Big Kick-Off – your best bet for the new football season with unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts.

Pick up your copy free with the Racing Post on Monday, August 10 or pre-order here .

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.