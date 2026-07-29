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TippingPaul Kealy
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Paul Kealy has five day three tips at Glorious Goodwood and he's taking on an Aidan O'Brien big gun with one who's got 'unfinished business'
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- Paul Kealy's fine form continues with an 11-4 winner - find out the rest of his tips on day two at Glorious Goodwood
- One with 'the perfect profile' who 'flew home' last time - Paul Kealy's best bets on day one of Glorious Goodwood
- 'She's a surprisingly big price for her in-form trainer' - Paul Kealy with three Monday selections at Galway and Windsor
- Paul Kealy is taking on a Dan Skelton-trained favourite at Uttoxeter with this prolific 6-1 chance
- Paul Kealy has tipped 4-1 and 10-3 winners and is taking on King George hotpot Calandagan in the Saturday feature
more inBetting offers
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- Get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 Galway Festival from the best UK betting sites
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two
more inPaul Kealy
- Paul Kealy's fine form continues with an 11-4 winner - find out the rest of his tips on day two at Glorious Goodwood
- One with 'the perfect profile' who 'flew home' last time - Paul Kealy's best bets on day one of Glorious Goodwood
- 'She's a surprisingly big price for her in-form trainer' - Paul Kealy with three Monday selections at Galway and Windsor
- Paul Kealy is taking on a Dan Skelton-trained favourite at Uttoxeter with this prolific 6-1 chance
- Paul Kealy has tipped 4-1 and 10-3 winners and is taking on King George hotpot Calandagan in the Saturday feature
more inBetting offers
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- Get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 Galway Festival from the best UK betting sites
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two