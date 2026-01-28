WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | Wyndham Championship | LIV Golf New York

Dave Clark and James Mason are in the hotseat for the latest episode of The Sweet Spot, sponsored by SBK.

The team begin with a look back at last week’s action at the Rocket Classic in Detroit, and discuss Michael Thorbjornsen’s impressive victory.

They then turn their attention to this week's tournaments, the Wyndham Championship and LIV Golf New York.



Let us know in the comments who you are backing this week!

Simply click on the link above to watch the show and don't forget to like and subscribe to the Racing Post YouTube channel so you are never in danger of missing an episode of golf's best betting podcast, The Sweet Spot.

Don't miss SBK's exclusive offer for Sweet Spot viewers

Place a £20 bet and get £60 in free bets, plus an additional £20 in golf free bets,Click here to find out more or click the image below to claim.

Read Ian Wilkerson's previews of this week's tournament here:

'He is another contender who has had a 2026 to remember' – Ian Wilkerson has three tips for the Wyndham Championship

'It has been a long wait but this could be the week' – Ian Wilkerson has two tips for LIV Golf New York

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