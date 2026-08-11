Exclusive Goodwood racing tips for Members Club subscribers. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.

Find the full list of free Goodwood racing tips. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.

Free Goodwood Tips Find the full list of free Goodwood racing tips. Click the odds button to compare prices and place your bets with your preferred bookmaker.

Find the latest free horse racing tips for Goodwood racecourse, provided by our team of expert tipsters. All tips are available from 6pm the night before racing, including exclusive selections from our top tipsters available to Racing Post+ subscribers.

Authors: Graeme Rodway and Maddy Playle.

Goodwood stages Flat racing from May to October and is one of Britain’s most unique and iconic racecourses.

Located on the beautiful Sussex Downs, the undulating course means runners need to be balanced and can experience hard-luck stories.

The track stages its marquee meeting, the Qatar Goodwood Festival in late July and early August. The five-day meeting is commonly known as Glorious Goodwood.

Here is the Racing Post’s ultimate guide to betting at Goodwood, including draw stats, trainer and jockey angles, and more Goodwood tips.

Whether it’s fast ground in the height of summer or in testing conditions once the sea fret sets in, our guide provides everything you need to know.

Goodwood Track Features

Goodwood only stages Flat racing on the one course.

There is a loop at the top end of the racecourse resembling a backwards ‘L’ shape. This helps facilitate the longer staying races, and the extreme distances start beside the winning post.

The course is right-handed and undulating, although the races over five and six furlongs take place on the straight track, with a significant portion of those races taking place downhill.

The bends are largely sweeping, but the downhill sections give the field an opportunity to freewheel. The emphasis on speed means it can often be an advantage to be close to the pace.

The cutaway rail is often repositioned during the Qatar Goodwood Festival, although big, congested fields mean it can still be hard to get a run through from the rear.

The going can vary due to the track’s proximity to the sea and runners can often come towards the stands’ rail in search of better ground, with Here Comes When among those to take advantage of dire conditions in the 2017 Sussex Stakes.

Key Goodwood tips (betting takeaway): It can pay to follow front-runners at this course because horses who come from off the pace often struggle for a clear run.

Goodwood Key races

Sussex Stakes (1m, July/August) - The racecourse’s signature mile event gives three-year-olds one of their first opportunities to meet their elders, often prompting it to be titled the ‘Duel on the Downs’ when there are two particularly strong candidates. It was run in its first guise back in 1841. In 2025, the race was won in sensational style by the 150-1 pacemaker Qirat.

Goodwood Cup (2m, July/August) - A key race in the calendar for staying horses. Once again it gives the three-year-olds a chance to take on their elders, with the younger colts and geldings in receipt of a stone in weight. Like the Ascot Gold Cup, it has been won by some titans of the turf.

Nassau Stakes (1m1f, July/August) - Along with the Sussex Stakes and Goodwood Cup, the Nassau is one of three Group 1 events at the track. It is restricted to fillies and mares, with the younger generation in receipt of 9lb. It can represent a step down in trip for the three-year-olds coming back from Classic distances and is often won by the outstanding horse of their generation.

King George Stakes (5f, July/August) - One of the fastest five-furlong tests in the country for three-year-olds and older. It can often attract international runners. Although initially run over six furlongs, the distance was reduced in 1948. It was promoted to Group 2 status in 2010.

Stewards’ Cup (6f, July/August) - An iconic six-furlong handicap taking place on the straight course. It is always a tactical and competitive affair with a maximum of 28 runners charging down the Downs. It can produce horses who go on to compete at Group 1 level.

Key Goodwood tips: Three-year-olds have dominated the Nassau Stakes since it became a Group 1 in 1999 and it is often won by the cream of the Classic generation, so look out for the best younger runners in the field.

Goodwood Draw Bias

Goodwood is a complex right-handed undulating track and it depends on the distance over which the race is taking place as to where is the best draw. Let’s try and run through it in simple terms.

In sprints over 5f to 6f it is often an advantage to be drawn towards the stands’ side. High numbers therefore tend to be favoured because runners from lower stalls can end up marooned in the middle of the course. The higher drawn runners have the advantage of a rail to run against,

However, this bias isn’t so notable in big-field races like the Stewards’ Cup, where the low numbers are often hard up against the far-side rail and also have the advantage of it to run with.

When more than 20 runners line up on the straight course it can pay to be drawn either high or low, but the middle often isn’t the place to be because runners get caught between two groups.

Over 7f and a mile, where the round course starts, there is definitely a bias towards the low numbers. That’s because the start, particularly the 7f one, comes on a right-handed bend and those who are drawn high tend to get caught out wide, covering more ground than the inside.

The bias is particularly pronounced when there is no cutaway in action, so on the Friday and Saturday of the Glorious Goodwood meeting. That’s when the course is riding at its innermost configuration and low stalls have a huge advantage for two reasons. The first is that they go the shorter way around and the second is that many drawn wide have to drop in and, without the cutaway, they become a hostage to fortune when trying to get a clean run at the early leaders.

There is no bias over further, although generally speaking - on the round course - low is better.

Key Goodwood tips: A high draw can be advantageous in sprint races on the straight course, particularly in smaller fields. In big races like the Stewards’ Cup it can pay to be on either side (low or high) but not in the middle. The most pronounced bias comes over 7f and a mile, where a low draw is simply a must around the tight turns.

Horse Racing Expert View: How to bet on

It’s no secret that Mark Johnston targeted Glorious Goodwood more than any other big festival and his son Charlie is now the man to look out for. The Johnston-trained runners excel at Goodwood for two principal reasons. The first is that they often race prominently, so they don't get caught out by trouble in running, and the second is that they tend to act particularly well on the quick ground that often prevails in the middle of the summer on the South Downs.

Amanda Perrett is a local trainer who usually saves her best runners for Goodwood and, while she is less of a factor at the big summer meeting, she always has winners at the smaller fixtures.

Derby-winning trainer Marcus Tregoning is another local man to watch. He famously always introduced his best juveniles at the Glorious Goodwood meeting in the summer and, while he doesn’t have the high standard of runners that he used to, he still saves his best for this track.

In terms of riders it was once Richard Hughes who dominated, so anything that he sends there as a trainer is also worth a second look. But his place as leading rider at the big summer fixture tends to be taken by the one-and-only Ryan Moore nowadays. He is the best jockey of his time.

One final thing to point out is that Al Shaqab have been big sponsors of the Glorious Goodwood meeting over the years and tend to target the jamboree with their best horses. Anything that carries the Al Shaqab colours should be given maximum respect, especially if they are travelling over from continental Europe. Some of their best success has come with French-trained runners.