Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPricewise
premium
Tom Segal is siding with Aidan O'Brien but taking on Willie Mullins in his four Thursday tips at Glorious Goodwood and Galway
Our tip tipster thinks it will be a big day for Irish trainers
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every day on racingpost.com.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPricewise
Last updated
Copy
more inPricewise
- Tom Segal enjoyed a 13-2 winner on day one at Goodwood and has two fancies for the Galway Plate
- Tom Segal has already bagged a 13-2 winner - find out the rest of his tips for day one of Glorious Goodwood
- Tom Segal's only Sunday tip won at 7-2 - he returns with a big fancy for Galway's opening day
- 'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot
- 'The Curragh should suit his front-running style' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider as he bids to follow up a 7-2 Saturday winner
more inPricewise
- Tom Segal enjoyed a 13-2 winner on day one at Goodwood and has two fancies for the Galway Plate
- Tom Segal has already bagged a 13-2 winner - find out the rest of his tips for day one of Glorious Goodwood
- Tom Segal's only Sunday tip won at 7-2 - he returns with a big fancy for Galway's opening day
- 'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot
- 'The Curragh should suit his front-running style' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider as he bids to follow up a 7-2 Saturday winner