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Paul Kealy

Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup

Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup

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Paul Kealy
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'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
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Paul Kealy
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'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
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Paul Kealy
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'He's a huge price for one who is guaranteed a run' - Paul Kealy with four bets for Saturday
'He's a huge price for one who is guaranteed a run' - Paul Kealy with four bets for Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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'He is clearly a horse on the up' - Paul Kealy was among the winners on Friday and has six selections on Saturday
'He is clearly a horse on the up' - Paul Kealy was among the winners on Friday and has six selections on Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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'He'll make a mockery of his mark' - one of Paul Kealy's best bets of the week runs at Goodwood on Friday
'He'll make a mockery of his mark' - one of Paul Kealy's best bets of the week runs at Goodwood on Friday
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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy has five day three tips at Glorious Goodwood and he's taking on an Aidan O'Brien big gun with one who's got 'unfinished business'
Paul Kealy has five day three tips at Glorious Goodwood and he's taking on an Aidan O'Brien big gun with one who's got 'unfinished business'
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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy's fine form continues with an 11-4 winner - find out the rest of his tips on day two at Glorious Goodwood
Paul Kealy's fine form continues with an 11-4 winner - find out the rest of his tips on day two at Glorious Goodwood
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Paul Kealy
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One with 'the perfect profile' who 'flew home' last time - Paul Kealy's best bets on day one of Glorious Goodwood
One with 'the perfect profile' who 'flew home' last time - Paul Kealy's best bets on day one of Glorious Goodwood
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Paul Kealy
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'She's a surprisingly big price for her in-form trainer' - Paul Kealy with three Monday selections at Galway and Windsor
'She's a surprisingly big price for her in-form trainer' - Paul Kealy with three Monday selections at Galway and Windsor
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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy is taking on a Dan Skelton-trained favourite at Uttoxeter with this prolific 6-1 chance
Paul Kealy is taking on a Dan Skelton-trained favourite at Uttoxeter with this prolific 6-1 chance
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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy has tipped 4-1 and 10-3 winners and is taking on King George hotpot Calandagan in the Saturday feature
Paul Kealy has tipped 4-1 and 10-3 winners and is taking on King George hotpot Calandagan in the Saturday feature
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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy is laser-focused on Ascot and York with three tips - including one he's had his eyes on for a while
Paul Kealy is laser-focused on Ascot and York with three tips - including one he's had his eyes on for a while
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Paul Kealy
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'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action
'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action
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Weekender tipping
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'His trainer is in better form now than at any other time this year' - Paul Kealy with two Monday bets
'His trainer is in better form now than at any other time this year' - Paul Kealy with two Monday bets
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Paul Kealy
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'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
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Paul Kealy
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'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big price among four Friday selections
'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big price among four Friday selections
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Paul Kealy
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'She's a prominent racer which should suit this track and trip' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
'She's a prominent racer which should suit this track and trip' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
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Pricewise Extra
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'This could well be D-day for him under Oisin Murphy' - Paul Kealy's best bets from across Monday's cards
'This could well be D-day for him under Oisin Murphy' - Paul Kealy's best bets from across Monday's cards
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Paul Kealy
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'He needs to be taken very seriously' - Paul Kealy's best bets for a bumper Super Saturday
'He needs to be taken very seriously' - Paul Kealy's best bets for a bumper Super Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy has backed a 7-1 winner and has more Friday fancies from Newmarket and York
Paul Kealy has backed a 7-1 winner and has more Friday fancies from Newmarket and York
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Paul Kealy
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'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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'Given the stable form, he is well worth chancing' - Paul Kealy with four Monday selections
'Given the stable form, he is well worth chancing' - Paul Kealy with four Monday selections
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Paul Kealy
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'He couldn't be running at a better time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
'He couldn't be running at a better time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup

Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup

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Paul Kealy
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'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
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Paul Kealy
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'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
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Paul Kealy
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'He's a huge price for one who is guaranteed a run' - Paul Kealy with four bets for Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
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Paul Kealy
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'He's a huge price for one who is guaranteed a run' - Paul Kealy with four bets for Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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'He is clearly a horse on the up' - Paul Kealy was among the winners on Friday and has six selections on Saturday
'He is clearly a horse on the up' - Paul Kealy was among the winners on Friday and has six selections on Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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'He'll make a mockery of his mark' - one of Paul Kealy's best bets of the week runs at Goodwood on Friday
'He'll make a mockery of his mark' - one of Paul Kealy's best bets of the week runs at Goodwood on Friday
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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy has five day three tips at Glorious Goodwood and he's taking on an Aidan O'Brien big gun with one who's got 'unfinished business'
Paul Kealy has five day three tips at Glorious Goodwood and he's taking on an Aidan O'Brien big gun with one who's got 'unfinished business'
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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy's fine form continues with an 11-4 winner - find out the rest of his tips on day two at Glorious Goodwood
Paul Kealy's fine form continues with an 11-4 winner - find out the rest of his tips on day two at Glorious Goodwood
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Paul Kealy
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One with 'the perfect profile' who 'flew home' last time - Paul Kealy's best bets on day one of Glorious Goodwood
One with 'the perfect profile' who 'flew home' last time - Paul Kealy's best bets on day one of Glorious Goodwood
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Paul Kealy
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'She's a surprisingly big price for her in-form trainer' - Paul Kealy with three Monday selections at Galway and Windsor
'She's a surprisingly big price for her in-form trainer' - Paul Kealy with three Monday selections at Galway and Windsor
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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy is taking on a Dan Skelton-trained favourite at Uttoxeter with this prolific 6-1 chance
Paul Kealy is taking on a Dan Skelton-trained favourite at Uttoxeter with this prolific 6-1 chance
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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy has tipped 4-1 and 10-3 winners and is taking on King George hotpot Calandagan in the Saturday feature
Paul Kealy has tipped 4-1 and 10-3 winners and is taking on King George hotpot Calandagan in the Saturday feature
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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy is laser-focused on Ascot and York with three tips - including one he's had his eyes on for a while
Paul Kealy is laser-focused on Ascot and York with three tips - including one he's had his eyes on for a while
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Paul Kealy
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'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action
'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action
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Weekender tipping
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'His trainer is in better form now than at any other time this year' - Paul Kealy with two Monday bets
'His trainer is in better form now than at any other time this year' - Paul Kealy with two Monday bets
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Paul Kealy
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'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
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Paul Kealy
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'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big price among four Friday selections
'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big price among four Friday selections
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Paul Kealy
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'She's a prominent racer which should suit this track and trip' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
'She's a prominent racer which should suit this track and trip' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
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Pricewise Extra
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'This could well be D-day for him under Oisin Murphy' - Paul Kealy's best bets from across Monday's cards
'This could well be D-day for him under Oisin Murphy' - Paul Kealy's best bets from across Monday's cards
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Paul Kealy
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'He needs to be taken very seriously' - Paul Kealy's best bets for a bumper Super Saturday
'He needs to be taken very seriously' - Paul Kealy's best bets for a bumper Super Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy has backed a 7-1 winner and has more Friday fancies from Newmarket and York
Paul Kealy has backed a 7-1 winner and has more Friday fancies from Newmarket and York
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Paul Kealy
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'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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'Given the stable form, he is well worth chancing' - Paul Kealy with four Monday selections
'Given the stable form, he is well worth chancing' - Paul Kealy with four Monday selections
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Paul Kealy
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'He couldn't be running at a better time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
'He couldn't be running at a better time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
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Paul Kealy
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