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next race
13:45 Ayr
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Paul Kealy
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Horse racing tips
Premium tips
Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup
Paul Kealy
'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
Paul Kealy
'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
Paul Kealy
'He's a huge price for one who is guaranteed a run' - Paul Kealy with four bets for Saturday
Paul Kealy
'He is clearly a horse on the up' - Paul Kealy was among the winners on Friday and has six selections on Saturday
Paul Kealy
'He'll make a mockery of his mark' - one of Paul Kealy's best bets of the week runs at Goodwood on Friday
Paul Kealy
Paul Kealy has five day three tips at Glorious Goodwood and he's taking on an Aidan O'Brien big gun with one who's got 'unfinished business'
Paul Kealy
Paul Kealy's fine form continues with an 11-4 winner - find out the rest of his tips on day two at Glorious Goodwood
Paul Kealy
One with 'the perfect profile' who 'flew home' last time - Paul Kealy's best bets on day one of Glorious Goodwood
Paul Kealy
'She's a surprisingly big price for her in-form trainer' - Paul Kealy with three Monday selections at Galway and Windsor
Paul Kealy
Paul Kealy is taking on a Dan Skelton-trained favourite at Uttoxeter with this prolific 6-1 chance
Paul Kealy
Paul Kealy has tipped 4-1 and 10-3 winners and is taking on King George hotpot Calandagan in the Saturday feature
Paul Kealy
Paul Kealy is laser-focused on Ascot and York with three tips - including one he's had his eyes on for a while
Paul Kealy
'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action
Weekender tipping
'His trainer is in better form now than at any other time this year' - Paul Kealy with two Monday bets
Paul Kealy
'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
Paul Kealy
'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big price among four Friday selections
Paul Kealy
'She's a prominent racer which should suit this track and trip' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
Pricewise Extra
'This could well be D-day for him under Oisin Murphy' - Paul Kealy's best bets from across Monday's cards
Paul Kealy
'He needs to be taken very seriously' - Paul Kealy's best bets for a bumper Super Saturday
Paul Kealy
Paul Kealy has backed a 7-1 winner and has more Friday fancies from Newmarket and York
Paul Kealy
'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
Paul Kealy
'Given the stable form, he is well worth chancing' - Paul Kealy with four Monday selections
Paul Kealy
'He couldn't be running at a better time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
Paul Kealy
Home
Horse racing tips
Premium tips
Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup
Paul Kealy
'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
Paul Kealy
'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
Paul Kealy
'He's a huge price for one who is guaranteed a run' - Paul Kealy with four bets for Saturday
Paul Kealy
'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
Paul Kealy
'He's a huge price for one who is guaranteed a run' - Paul Kealy with four bets for Saturday
Paul Kealy
'He is clearly a horse on the up' - Paul Kealy was among the winners on Friday and has six selections on Saturday
Paul Kealy
'He'll make a mockery of his mark' - one of Paul Kealy's best bets of the week runs at Goodwood on Friday
Paul Kealy
Paul Kealy has five day three tips at Glorious Goodwood and he's taking on an Aidan O'Brien big gun with one who's got 'unfinished business'
Paul Kealy
Paul Kealy's fine form continues with an 11-4 winner - find out the rest of his tips on day two at Glorious Goodwood
Paul Kealy
One with 'the perfect profile' who 'flew home' last time - Paul Kealy's best bets on day one of Glorious Goodwood
Paul Kealy
'She's a surprisingly big price for her in-form trainer' - Paul Kealy with three Monday selections at Galway and Windsor
Paul Kealy
Paul Kealy is taking on a Dan Skelton-trained favourite at Uttoxeter with this prolific 6-1 chance
Paul Kealy
Paul Kealy has tipped 4-1 and 10-3 winners and is taking on King George hotpot Calandagan in the Saturday feature
Paul Kealy
Paul Kealy is laser-focused on Ascot and York with three tips - including one he's had his eyes on for a while
Paul Kealy
'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action
Weekender tipping
'His trainer is in better form now than at any other time this year' - Paul Kealy with two Monday bets
Paul Kealy
'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
Paul Kealy
'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big price among four Friday selections
Paul Kealy
'She's a prominent racer which should suit this track and trip' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
Pricewise Extra
'This could well be D-day for him under Oisin Murphy' - Paul Kealy's best bets from across Monday's cards
Paul Kealy
'He needs to be taken very seriously' - Paul Kealy's best bets for a bumper Super Saturday
Paul Kealy
Paul Kealy has backed a 7-1 winner and has more Friday fancies from Newmarket and York
Paul Kealy
'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
Paul Kealy
'Given the stable form, he is well worth chancing' - Paul Kealy with four Monday selections
Paul Kealy
'He couldn't be running at a better time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
Paul Kealy
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