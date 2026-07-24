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WATCH: full preview for all the big races at Glorious Goodwood with Sam Hart, Jonny Pearson and Oli Barnard
Join Sam Hart, Jonny Pearson and Oliver Barnard for an in-depth preview of this year's Qatar Goodwood Festival.
The panel takes a close look at the week's biggest races, including the Goodwood Cup, Sussex Stakes and Nassau Stakes, assessing the leading contenders, discussing the key betting angles, and highlighting any potential vulnerabilities among the market principals.
Is Bow Echo really approaching Frankel's level? Can Scandinavia land a second Goodwood Cup? And is Diamond Necklace the banker of the meeting in this year's Nassau Stakes?
Find out all that and more in your one-stop preview of one of the biggest weeks in the racing calendar.
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Read more on Glorious Goodwood:
'It may well have made the difference' - Thady Gosden believes 1lb weight swing could be big help for Trawlerman in Scandinavia rematch
Bow Echo and Gstaad set for third clash as 12 go forward for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood
'She's in that 'could be anything' category' - unbeaten Diamond Necklace to headline star-studded Aidan O'Brien team at Glorious Goodwood
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Published on inGlorious Goodwood
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- 'It may well have made the difference' - Thady Gosden believes 1lb weight swing could be big help for Trawlerman in Scandinavia rematch
- Bow Echo and Gstaad set for third clash as 12 go forward for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood
- Scandinavia and Trawlerman confirmed to renew rivalry in the Goodwood Cup next week
- Glorious Goodwood results 2025: the winners of all 37 races at the big summer festival
- 'She's in that 'could be anything' category' - unbeaten Diamond Necklace to headline star-studded Aidan O'Brien team at Glorious Goodwood
- 'It may well have made the difference' - Thady Gosden believes 1lb weight swing could be big help for Trawlerman in Scandinavia rematch
- Bow Echo and Gstaad set for third clash as 12 go forward for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood
- Scandinavia and Trawlerman confirmed to renew rivalry in the Goodwood Cup next week
- Glorious Goodwood results 2025: the winners of all 37 races at the big summer festival
- 'She's in that 'could be anything' category' - unbeaten Diamond Necklace to headline star-studded Aidan O'Brien team at Glorious Goodwood