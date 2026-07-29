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Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 30 at Goodwood
The Punt nap
Call Margot (4.10 Goodwood)
Is at her best with a strong pace to aim at, as she showed when unlucky not to win the 3YO Dash at Epsom in June. She doesn't look badly treated off a mark just 4lb higher and the circumstances of this race look ideal, with plenty of pace angles and a course that should suit.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Get Outta Here (5.55 Goodwood)
Below expectations at York last time, when he may have done too much too soon in a well-run race. That's unlikely to be the case here under Jamie Spencer, and he still looks on a good mark with his two previous runs having worked out well.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Friendly Soul (3.35 Goodwood)
The Gosdens’ mare endured a pretty miserable time of it at Royal Ascot last month, but that proved she retains plenty of ability and this step back up in trip looks ideal.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Jaan Ki Tukri (2.25 Goodwood)
He broke his maiden impressively last time, clocking a good speed figure in the process. He was far from disgraced in the Coventry at Royal Ascot on his penultimate start, and can continue to improve here.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Naana’s Shadow (4.10 Goodwood)
Has been in excellent form, managing to bag a third success of the season when winning at York in June. Ran with credit when ninth in a Listed race at York last time, and can be competitive again back in a handicap.
Dominic Walton
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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