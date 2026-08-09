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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Denis Harney
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Horse racing tips
Premium tips
'She's in the form of her life' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe
Denis Harney
'She's firing on all cylinders just in time to defend her title' - Denis Harney with two tips on Friday
Denis Harney
'He can see off the Willie Mullins challenge' - Denis Harney with three tips at Roscommon on Tuesday
Denis Harney
Denis Harney tipped 13-8 and 5-2 winners on Thursday - he's back with three more fancies for the final day at Galway
Denis Harney
Denis Harney has opened up with a winner and has more tips on day four of Galway
Denis Harney
'He's nicely clear of the opposition' - Denis Harney with three tips on day two of Galway
Denis Harney
'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park
Denis Harney
'He has the speed to gain back-to-back wins' - Denis Harney with two tips in Ireland on Friday
Denis Harney
'It's hard to believe their price difference' - Denis Harney tackles Irish Oaks day and has a strong selection on the undercard
Denis Harney
Denis Harney has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip for Friday's card at Killarney
Denis Harney
'She can win if she leaves the drama behind her' - Denis Harney with three tips at Leopardstown on Thursday
Denis Harney
Denis Harney had a 3-1 winner with his only tip on Sunday - he bids to follow up with one 'who will take a lot of stopping'
Denis Harney
Denis Harney has already bagged a 3-1 winner and thinks his second Sunday tip is 'absolutely flying'
Denis Harney
'He's an eye-catching jockey booking' - Denis Harney with two tips in Ireland on Friday
Denis Harney
'He looks set for a big run' - Denis Harney with three tips across Thursday's cards
Denis Harney
Home
Horse racing tips
Premium tips
'She's in the form of her life' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe
Denis Harney
'She's firing on all cylinders just in time to defend her title' - Denis Harney with two tips on Friday
Denis Harney
'He can see off the Willie Mullins challenge' - Denis Harney with three tips at Roscommon on Tuesday
Denis Harney
Denis Harney tipped 13-8 and 5-2 winners on Thursday - he's back with three more fancies for the final day at Galway
Denis Harney
'He can see off the Willie Mullins challenge' - Denis Harney with three tips at Roscommon on Tuesday
Denis Harney
Denis Harney tipped 13-8 and 5-2 winners on Thursday - he's back with three more fancies for the final day at Galway
Denis Harney
Denis Harney has opened up with a winner and has more tips on day four of Galway
Denis Harney
'He's nicely clear of the opposition' - Denis Harney with three tips on day two of Galway
Denis Harney
'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park
Denis Harney
'He has the speed to gain back-to-back wins' - Denis Harney with two tips in Ireland on Friday
Denis Harney
'It's hard to believe their price difference' - Denis Harney tackles Irish Oaks day and has a strong selection on the undercard
Denis Harney
Denis Harney has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip for Friday's card at Killarney
Denis Harney
'She can win if she leaves the drama behind her' - Denis Harney with three tips at Leopardstown on Thursday
Denis Harney
Denis Harney had a 3-1 winner with his only tip on Sunday - he bids to follow up with one 'who will take a lot of stopping'
Denis Harney
Denis Harney has already bagged a 3-1 winner and thinks his second Sunday tip is 'absolutely flying'
Denis Harney
'He's an eye-catching jockey booking' - Denis Harney with two tips in Ireland on Friday
Denis Harney
'He looks set for a big run' - Denis Harney with three tips across Thursday's cards
Denis Harney