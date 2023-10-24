How to claim your £20 in Virgin Bet free bets

Claiming your £20 free bets could not be more straightforward when signing up with Virgin Bet.

Create an account by clicking the ‘Join’ button on the top-right of the Virgin Bet website

Once successfully signed up, deposit £10 and stake it on any sportsbook market, which includes football, horse racing, tennis and many other sports

The odds of your selected bet must be 1-2 or greater in order to qualify for two £10 free bets

The bets must be placed and, most importantly, settled within 14 days of sign-up. Therefore, a long-range ante-post bet would mean that the free bets would not be eligible to claim

Once the £10 bet is settled, regardless of whether it wins or loses, two non-withdrawable free bet tokens of the same value will be available for seven days and can be placed on the sportsbook, with the exception of each-way and multiple bets



Why bet with Virgin Bet?

Virgin Bet is an emerging force and, as well as the usual sporting markets and sign-up offer, there are other excellent weekly incentives. There are also opportunities in Casino and Live Casino markets, along with daily free games that are unique to Virgin Bet such as Fives Ultimate Lineup, Double Bubble and 25p roulette.



Best sports betting features at Virgin Bet?

Virgin Bet is simple to use on desktop and the app is also easy to navigate.

There are a couple of excellent accumulator-related offers that reward you for using Virgin Bet. If you opt in and bet £10 on any football match between Friday and Sunday as a single Bet Builder bet, then you will get a £5 free bet. From the Premier League to the Southern League Central, or the Algerian second division to Venezuelan Segunda, as long as the games fall between Friday and Sunday they are eligible for the offer. Virtual matches and matches that have had their prices boosted are ineligible and the odds must be greater than 1-2. The free £5 bet must be accepted within 24 hours and used within seven days on the sportsbook only.

Before the weekend, you can also earn a £10 free bet by placing two £10+ accumulators with four or more selections at 2-1+ on all sports markets between Monday and Sunday. The £10 free bet must be used on another accumulator with four or more selections and is valid for seven days, with the stakes not returned.



How to use your Virgin Bet sign-up offer

Is Virgin Bet safe and legit to use?

Virgin Bet is a fully regulated bookmaker that was set up in 2019 and is part of the LiveScore Group. Exceptional customer service is at the heart of what Virgin Bet do and it is a perfectly safe and legitimate bookmaker to use.

How to sign up for a Virgin Bet betting account

Create an account by clicking the ‘Join’ button on the top-right of the Virgin Bet website.

How to place a bet on Virgin Bet

Once signed up and logged in, deposit your stake at the top right-hand side of the screen on desktop and the app

Click on whatever your bet is and this will be added to the bet slip

Type in your stake and click ‘done’

Your bet should appear in the ‘My bets’ tab on the left

