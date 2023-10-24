Virginbet Free Bets
Virgin Bet has become a popular online betting destination since it entered the UK gambling market in 2019.
Promising passion for sport, the Virgin Bet website and app offers customers daily price boosts, offers and a huge range of markets across all major sports.
New players are joining Virgin Bet on a daily basis and there are significant welcome offers for new arrivals. Virgin Bet’s stated aim was to ‘change the game for good’ and it can certainly be said their impact on the market has been positive.
The user-friendly app and website have a comfortable look, with easy access to a range of sports, politics, entertainment and other markets alongside the expected Live Casino offerings a major bookmaker is now looking to deliver.
If you haven’t used Virgin Bet before, read on for the Racing Post’s in-depth review, marking your card for the best that Virgin Bet has to offer and some ways they might improve.
Although fairly new to the betting scene having been launched in 2019, Virgin Bet offers “innovative and trusted sportsbook betting opportunities”. The credibility of the bookmaker in its relative infancy was demonstrated by the sponsorship of the Sun Chariot Stakes, a memorable Group 1 event won by Inspiral to provide Frankie Dettori with his 500th Newmarket winner on one of his final rides at the track. There has never been a better time to bet with Virgin Bet, as the core jumps season gets under way, and £20 of free bets are available if creating an account and staking £10.
How to claim your £20 in Virgin Bet free bets
Claiming your £20 free bets could not be more straightforward when signing up with Virgin Bet.
- Create an account by clicking the ‘Join’ button on the top-right of the Virgin Bet website
- Once successfully signed up, deposit £10 and stake it on any sportsbook market, which includes football, horse racing, tennis and many other sports
- The odds of your selected bet must be 1-2 or greater in order to qualify for two £10 free bets
- The bets must be placed and, most importantly, settled within 14 days of sign-up. Therefore, a long-range ante-post bet would mean that the free bets would not be eligible to claim
- Once the £10 bet is settled, regardless of whether it wins or loses, two non-withdrawable free bet tokens of the same value will be available for seven days and can be placed on the sportsbook, with the exception of each-way and multiple bets
|
Welcome Offer:
|
£20 in free bets when you bet £5
|
Minimum Stake:
|
£5
|
Maximum Stake:
|
N/A
|
Offer Expiry:
|
N/A
|
Last updated:
|
2nd January 2024
|
Racing Post Rating:
|
4.4 See Review.
Why bet with Virgin Bet?
Virgin Bet is an emerging force and, as well as the usual sporting markets and sign-up offer, there are other excellent weekly incentives. There are also opportunities in Casino and Live Casino markets, along with daily free games that are unique to Virgin Bet such as Fives Ultimate Lineup, Double Bubble and 25p roulette.
Best sports betting features at Virgin Bet?
Virgin Bet is simple to use on desktop and the app is also easy to navigate.
There are a couple of excellent accumulator-related offers that reward you for using Virgin Bet. If you opt in and bet £10 on any football match between Friday and Sunday as a single Bet Builder bet, then you will get a £5 free bet. From the Premier League to the Southern League Central, or the Algerian second division to Venezuelan Segunda, as long as the games fall between Friday and Sunday they are eligible for the offer. Virtual matches and matches that have had their prices boosted are ineligible and the odds must be greater than 1-2. The free £5 bet must be accepted within 24 hours and used within seven days on the sportsbook only.
Before the weekend, you can also earn a £10 free bet by placing two £10+ accumulators with four or more selections at 2-1+ on all sports markets between Monday and Sunday. The £10 free bet must be used on another accumulator with four or more selections and is valid for seven days, with the stakes not returned.
How to use your Virgin Bet sign-up offer
Claiming your £20 free bets could not be more straightforward when signing up with Virgin Bet.
- Create an account by clicking the ‘Join’ button on the top right of the Virgin Bet website
- Once successfully signed up, deposit £10 and stake it on any sportsbook market, which includes football, horse racing, tennis and many other sports
- The odds of your selected bet must be 1-2 or greater in order to qualify for two £10 free bets
- The bets must be placed and, most importantly, settled within 14 days of sign-up. Therefore, a long-range ante-post bet would mean that the free bets would not be eligible to claim
- Once the £10 bet is settled, regardless of whether it wins or loses, two non-withdrawable free bet tokens of the same value will be available for seven days and can be placed on the sportsbook, with the exception of each-way and multiple bets
Is Virgin Bet safe and legit to use?
Virgin Bet is a fully regulated bookmaker that was set up in 2019 and is part of the LiveScore Group. Exceptional customer service is at the heart of what Virgin Bet do and it is a perfectly safe and legitimate bookmaker to use.
How to sign up for a Virgin Bet betting account
Create an account by clicking the ‘Join’ button on the top-right of the Virgin Bet website.
How to place a bet on Virgin Bet
- Once signed up and logged in, deposit your stake at the top right-hand side of the screen on desktop and the app
- Click on whatever your bet is and this will be added to the bet slip
- Type in your stake and click ‘done’
- Your bet should appear in the ‘My bets’ tab on the left
Virgin Bet sign-up offer: terms and conditions
- New members
- £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up
- Win part of the E/W bets
- 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (excluding E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned
- Click here for full T&Cs. Bet responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
The free bet is two £10 free bets that must be used within seven days of your £10 bet being settled. They must be placed on the sportsbook and cannot be each-way or multiple bets.
Deposit £10 and stake it on any sportsbook market, which includes football, horse racing, tennis and many other sports.
The odds of your selected bet must be 1-2 or greater in order to qualify for two £10 free bets.
The bets must be placed and, most importantly, settled within 14 days of sign-up.
Yes. Although a relatively new bookmaker, Virgin Bet is safe to use.
Only new customers can use the Virgin Bet free bet sign-up offer.