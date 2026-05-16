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Chelsea vs Manchester City: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
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FA Cup final: Top tipster Dan Childs has a 5-1 Bet Builder
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FA Cup final: Dan Childs has three tips for Chelsea vs Man City
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Chelsea vs Man City betting offer: Get 50-1 for Haaland to have a shot on target with Sky Bet
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FA Cup: Chelsea 2-1 for Wembley glory after Enzo Fernandez seals semi-final win
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Bet Builder: James Milton has a 10-1 treble for Chelsea vs Leeds
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Manchester City vs Southampton: In-form defence should help City avoid semi-final upset
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2026 FA Cup semi-final betting offers: get up to £250 in free bets
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Chelsea vs Leeds: Cup underdogs can stand firm against struggling Blues
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Bet of the Day: Henry Hardwicke's best bet for Sunday comes from the FA Cup
FA Cup
West Ham vs Leeds: Last-eight clash could prove nervy
FA Cup
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Another trip to Wembley awaits cup kings City
FA Cup
Southampton vs Arsenal: Gunners should be tested as they resume trophy quest
FA Cup
Chelsea vs Port Vale: Garnacho could end valiant visitors' hopes
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West Ham vs Brentford: Bees should be too slick for distracted Hammers
FA Cup
Leeds vs Norwich: In-form Canaries can stun Elland Road
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Port Vale vs Sunderland: Black Cats can battle through
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Newcastle vs Manchester City: Tired Toon could fall short
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Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet
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Wrexham vs Chelsea: Blues bound to be tested by in-form Red Dragons
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Fulham vs Southampton: Saints not without a prayer at Craven Cottage
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Mansfield vs Arsenal: Gunners to go through the gears
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Wolves vs Liverpool: Reds require patience to plot their revenge
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Wolves vs Liverpool: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
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Home
Sport
Football
Chelsea vs Manchester City: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
Betting offers
FA Cup final: Top tipster Dan Childs has a 5-1 Bet Builder
FA Cup
FA Cup final: Dan Childs has three tips for Chelsea vs Man City
FA Cup
Chelsea vs Man City betting offer: Get 50-1 for Haaland to have a shot on target with Sky Bet
Betting offers
FA Cup final: Dan Childs has three tips for Chelsea vs Man City
FA Cup
Chelsea vs Man City betting offer: Get 50-1 for Haaland to have a shot on target with Sky Bet
Betting offers
FA Cup: Chelsea 2-1 for Wembley glory after Enzo Fernandez seals semi-final win
FA Cup
Bet Builder: James Milton has a 10-1 treble for Chelsea vs Leeds
FA Cup
Manchester City vs Southampton: In-form defence should help City avoid semi-final upset
FA Cup
2026 FA Cup semi-final betting offers: get up to £250 in free bets
Betting offers
Chelsea vs Leeds: Cup underdogs can stand firm against struggling Blues
FA Cup
Bet of the Day: Henry Hardwicke's best bet for Sunday comes from the FA Cup
FA Cup
West Ham vs Leeds: Last-eight clash could prove nervy
FA Cup
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Another trip to Wembley awaits cup kings City
FA Cup
Southampton vs Arsenal: Gunners should be tested as they resume trophy quest
FA Cup
Chelsea vs Port Vale: Garnacho could end valiant visitors' hopes
FA Cup
West Ham vs Brentford: Bees should be too slick for distracted Hammers
FA Cup
Leeds vs Norwich: In-form Canaries can stun Elland Road
FA Cup
Port Vale vs Sunderland: Black Cats can battle through
FA Cup
Newcastle vs Manchester City: Tired Toon could fall short
FA Cup
Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet
Betting offers
Wrexham vs Chelsea: Blues bound to be tested by in-form Red Dragons
FA Cup
Fulham vs Southampton: Saints not without a prayer at Craven Cottage
FA Cup
Mansfield vs Arsenal: Gunners to go through the gears
FA Cup
Wolves vs Liverpool: Reds require patience to plot their revenge
FA Cup
Wolves vs Liverpool: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
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