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FA Cup

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

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Betting offers
FA Cup final: Top tipster Dan Childs has a 5-1 Bet Builder
FA Cup final: Top tipster Dan Childs has a 5-1 Bet Builder
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FA Cup
FA Cup final: Dan Childs has three tips for Chelsea vs Man City
FA Cup final: Dan Childs has three tips for Chelsea vs Man City
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FA Cup
Chelsea vs Man City betting offer: Get 50-1 for Haaland to have a shot on target with Sky Bet
Chelsea vs Man City betting offer: Get 50-1 for Haaland to have a shot on target with Sky Bet
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Betting offers
FA Cup: Chelsea 2-1 for Wembley glory after Enzo Fernandez seals semi-final win
FA Cup: Chelsea 2-1 for Wembley glory after Enzo Fernandez seals semi-final win
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FA Cup
Bet Builder: James Milton has a 10-1 treble for Chelsea vs Leeds
Bet Builder: James Milton has a 10-1 treble for Chelsea vs Leeds
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FA Cup
Manchester City vs Southampton: In-form defence should help City avoid semi-final upset
Manchester City vs Southampton: In-form defence should help City avoid semi-final upset
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FA Cup
2026 FA Cup semi-final betting offers: get up to £250 in free bets
2026 FA Cup semi-final betting offers: get up to £250 in free bets
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Betting offers
Chelsea vs Leeds: Cup underdogs can stand firm against struggling Blues
Chelsea vs Leeds: Cup underdogs can stand firm against struggling Blues
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FA Cup
Bet of the Day: Henry Hardwicke's best bet for Sunday comes from the FA Cup
Bet of the Day: Henry Hardwicke's best bet for Sunday comes from the FA Cup
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FA Cup
West Ham vs Leeds: Last-eight clash could prove nervy
West Ham vs Leeds: Last-eight clash could prove nervy
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FA Cup
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Another trip to Wembley awaits cup kings City
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Another trip to Wembley awaits cup kings City
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FA Cup
Southampton vs Arsenal: Gunners should be tested as they resume trophy quest
Southampton vs Arsenal: Gunners should be tested as they resume trophy quest
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FA Cup
Chelsea vs Port Vale: Garnacho could end valiant visitors' hopes
Chelsea vs Port Vale: Garnacho could end valiant visitors' hopes
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FA Cup
West Ham vs Brentford: Bees should be too slick for distracted Hammers
West Ham vs Brentford: Bees should be too slick for distracted Hammers
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FA Cup
Leeds vs Norwich: In-form Canaries can stun Elland Road
Leeds vs Norwich: In-form Canaries can stun Elland Road
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FA Cup
Port Vale vs Sunderland: Black Cats can battle through
Port Vale vs Sunderland: Black Cats can battle through
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FA Cup
Newcastle vs Manchester City: Tired Toon could fall short
Newcastle vs Manchester City: Tired Toon could fall short
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FA Cup
Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet
Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet
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Betting offers
Wrexham vs Chelsea: Blues bound to be tested by in-form Red Dragons
Wrexham vs Chelsea: Blues bound to be tested by in-form Red Dragons
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FA Cup
Fulham vs Southampton: Saints not without a prayer at Craven Cottage
Fulham vs Southampton: Saints not without a prayer at Craven Cottage
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FA Cup
Mansfield vs Arsenal: Gunners to go through the gears
Mansfield vs Arsenal: Gunners to go through the gears
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FA Cup
Wolves vs Liverpool: Reds require patience to plot their revenge
Wolves vs Liverpool: Reds require patience to plot their revenge
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FA Cup
Wolves vs Liverpool: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
Wolves vs Liverpool: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
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Betting offers
Chelsea vs Manchester City: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

icon
Betting offers
FA Cup final: Top tipster Dan Childs has a 5-1 Bet Builder
FA Cup final: Top tipster Dan Childs has a 5-1 Bet Builder
icon
FA Cup
FA Cup final: Dan Childs has three tips for Chelsea vs Man City
icon
FA Cup
Chelsea vs Man City betting offer: Get 50-1 for Haaland to have a shot on target with Sky Bet
icon
Betting offers
FA Cup final: Dan Childs has three tips for Chelsea vs Man City
icon
FA Cup
Chelsea vs Man City betting offer: Get 50-1 for Haaland to have a shot on target with Sky Bet
icon
Betting offers
FA Cup: Chelsea 2-1 for Wembley glory after Enzo Fernandez seals semi-final win
FA Cup: Chelsea 2-1 for Wembley glory after Enzo Fernandez seals semi-final win
icon
FA Cup
Bet Builder: James Milton has a 10-1 treble for Chelsea vs Leeds
Bet Builder: James Milton has a 10-1 treble for Chelsea vs Leeds
icon
FA Cup
Manchester City vs Southampton: In-form defence should help City avoid semi-final upset
Manchester City vs Southampton: In-form defence should help City avoid semi-final upset
icon
FA Cup
2026 FA Cup semi-final betting offers: get up to £250 in free bets
2026 FA Cup semi-final betting offers: get up to £250 in free bets
icon
Betting offers
Chelsea vs Leeds: Cup underdogs can stand firm against struggling Blues
Chelsea vs Leeds: Cup underdogs can stand firm against struggling Blues
icon
FA Cup
Bet of the Day: Henry Hardwicke's best bet for Sunday comes from the FA Cup
Bet of the Day: Henry Hardwicke's best bet for Sunday comes from the FA Cup
icon
FA Cup
West Ham vs Leeds: Last-eight clash could prove nervy
West Ham vs Leeds: Last-eight clash could prove nervy
icon
FA Cup
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Another trip to Wembley awaits cup kings City
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Another trip to Wembley awaits cup kings City
icon
FA Cup
Southampton vs Arsenal: Gunners should be tested as they resume trophy quest
Southampton vs Arsenal: Gunners should be tested as they resume trophy quest
icon
FA Cup
Chelsea vs Port Vale: Garnacho could end valiant visitors' hopes
Chelsea vs Port Vale: Garnacho could end valiant visitors' hopes
icon
FA Cup
West Ham vs Brentford: Bees should be too slick for distracted Hammers
West Ham vs Brentford: Bees should be too slick for distracted Hammers
icon
FA Cup
Leeds vs Norwich: In-form Canaries can stun Elland Road
Leeds vs Norwich: In-form Canaries can stun Elland Road
icon
FA Cup
Port Vale vs Sunderland: Black Cats can battle through
Port Vale vs Sunderland: Black Cats can battle through
icon
FA Cup
Newcastle vs Manchester City: Tired Toon could fall short
Newcastle vs Manchester City: Tired Toon could fall short
icon
FA Cup
Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet
Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet
icon
Betting offers
Wrexham vs Chelsea: Blues bound to be tested by in-form Red Dragons
Wrexham vs Chelsea: Blues bound to be tested by in-form Red Dragons
icon
FA Cup
Fulham vs Southampton: Saints not without a prayer at Craven Cottage
Fulham vs Southampton: Saints not without a prayer at Craven Cottage
icon
FA Cup
Mansfield vs Arsenal: Gunners to go through the gears
Mansfield vs Arsenal: Gunners to go through the gears
icon
FA Cup
Wolves vs Liverpool: Reds require patience to plot their revenge
Wolves vs Liverpool: Reds require patience to plot their revenge
icon
FA Cup
Wolves vs Liverpool: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
Wolves vs Liverpool: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
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Betting offers
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