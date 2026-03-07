Mansfield vs Arsenal predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Mansfield vs Arsenal kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, March 7

Kick-off 12.15pm

Venue Field Mill, Mansfield

Competition FA Cup

TV TNT Sports 1

Mansfield have upset Sheffield United and Burnley on their way to the FA Cup fifth round but they will need to take another step up if they are to keep the giant-killing heroics going against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The League One Stags are 59 positions below Arsenal in the footballing pyramid and have every right to be fearing the worst given the Gunners have already put four past Portsmouth and Wigan in this season's FA Cup.

Mansfield vs Arsenal betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Arsenal to win & over 3.5 goals

2pts 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Best player bet

Noni Madueke anytime goalscorer

13-10 Hills

Mansfield vs Arsenal preview

Arsenal’s quest for the quadruple takes them to League One Mansfield for an FA Cup fifth-round tie and it would be an almighty surprise if the Premier League leaders were to falter at Field Mill.

The Gunners moved seven points clear at the Premier League summit with Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Brighton, while they look to have a generous route in the Champions League and will lock horns with Manchester City in the EFL Cup final this month.

It’s all systems go for Mikel Arteta’s men and, while it's likely changes will be made to their line-up given the hectic schedule, there is a big gulf in class between them and a side who sit 16th in England’s third tier.

Arteta was able to use his squad depth in wins over Portsmouth and Wigan in the earlier rounds, and his fringe players will be keen to impress again at Mansfield, who are set for a sell-out crowd after their fourth-round victory over Premier League Burnley.

That 2-1 success at Turf Moor should ensure that Arteta doesn’t take too many chances, but Mansfield are on a nine-game winless run in the league and are unlikely to offer much resistance.

Arsenal have kept things tight and compact in the Premier League but the shackles have been off in the FA Cup. They have scored four goals in wins over Pompey and Wigan, and it could be a similar narrative against the Stags.

Mansfield were pretty fortuitous in their win over Burnley as the Clarets had a 3.65 expected-goals figure in a 2-1 defeat and bossed the shot count 22 to eight.

However, allowing Arsenal to create so many goalscoring chances is unlikely to go unpunished and, while the Stags have defended courageously for much of their campaign, they have now conceded twice in three of their last five league games.

Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are three likely starters who will be looking to enhance their first-team claims and a showdown with lower-league opposition provides the ideal opportunity for the Gunners to let their hair down.

Madueke can make hay

Madueke has had limited first-team playing time since arriving from Chelsea but he often delivers when given his chance and he can play a starring role.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in his last seven appearances, which includes an 11th-minute opener in the 4-0 win over Wigan in the last round, and his direct dribbling is sure to cause plenty of problems for League One Stags.

Mansfield vs Arsenal Bet Builder

Liam Roberts to make five or more saves

The Stags goalkeeper has made three saves in the last two rounds against Sheffield United and Burnley and should be even busier against the Gunners.

Noni Madueke anytime goalscorer

Arsenal's tricky winger has three goals in his last seven appearances and he was on the scoresheet in the fourth-round success over League One Wigan.

Gabriel Jesus anytime goalscorer

The Brazilian forward has 14 goals in his last 19 cup appearances against teams from outside the Premier League after he scored in the 4-0 win over Wigan.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Key stats for Mansfield vs Arsenal

♦ Arsenal have progressed from each of their last 15 FA Cup ties against sides from League One or below

♦ The Gunners have won their first two FA Cup fixtures by 4-1 and 4-0 scorelines

♦ Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven victories

♦ Mansfield have failed to win any of their last nine league games

♦ The Stags have conceded exactly twice in each of their last three matches at home

Mansfield vs Arsenal betting odds

Market Odds Mansfield 18-1 Arsenal 1-12 Draw 12-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Mansfield vs Arsenal team news and predicted line-ups

Mansfield

Captain Ryan Sweeney is out with a hamstring problem and is joined on the sidelines by Baily Cargill, Luke Bolton, George Maaris and Jordan Bowery.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Hewitt, McLaughlin; Russell, Reed; Akins, Oates, Lewis; Evans.

Subs: Irow, Abbott, Blake-Tracey, Moriah-Welsh, Hendry, Adeboyejo, Roberts.

Arsenal

The only confirmed absentee is Mikel Merino but William Saliba, Martin Odegaard and Ben White are all nursing knocks and unlikely to be risked. Myles Lewis-Skelly is suspended. Manager Mikel Arteta is likely to ring the changes.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Kepa; Mosquera, Salmon, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Norgaard, Havertz; Madueke, Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Gyokeres, Hincapie, Rice, Martinelli, Zubimendi, Saka, Timber.

FAQs

When is Mansfield vs Arsenal in the FA Cup?

Mansfield vs Arsenal takes place on Saturday, March 7 and kicks off at 12.15pm GMT.

Where is Mansfield vs Arsenal being played?

The venue for the game is Field Mill, Mansfield.

Where can I watch Mansfield vs Arsenal ?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Mansfield vs Arsenal ?

Mansfield are 18-1 to win, Arsenal are a 1-12 chance and the draw is 12-1.

