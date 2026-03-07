Wrexham vs Chelsea predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Wrexham vs Chelsea kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, March 7

Kick-off 5.45pm

Venue Racecourse Ground, Wrexham

Competition FA Cup

TV BBC One & TNT Sports 2

This evening's FA Cup fifth-round clash with Chelsea means Wrexham's Hollywood-based owners have finally got the big tie they have been dreaming of and the Red Dragons will not go down without a fight.

The Premier League visitors are strong favourites to book their place in the quarter-finals but Wrexham will have a ferocious crowd behind them at the Racecourse and may play their part in a thriller.

Wrexham vs Chelsea betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts Evs bet365

Best player bet

Pedro Neto anytime goalscorer

23-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Longshot

Max Cleworth to have a shot on target

11-2 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Wrexham vs Chelsea preview

Preparations for next week's Cheltenham festival are well underway but before the guaranteed drama in Gloucester begins to unfold, a very different Racecourse looks set to host a thriller of its own.

Wrexham's Hollywood-based owners will have been dreaming of a home clash against one of England's big six since getting their hands on the club and, after edging past Nottingham Forest on penalties and beating Championship promotion rivals Ipswich, they finally get their wish in the FA Cup fifth round.

Chelsea head to the Racecourse Ground, where Liam Rosenior's side will no doubt be met by a ferocious atmosphere and will have to work hard to see off their ambitious hosts.

The Blues will be confident they can pass a tricky test after putting a combined nine goals past Championship sides Charlton and Hull in the past two rounds, and they will certainly be on a high following Wednesday's stunning 4-1 win at Aston Villa.

However, while Rosenior has a strong squad and plenty of depth, the Londoners still leave a lot to be desired in defence and their record of just one clean sheet in 13 Premier League games is a real worry.

In theory, they should find things easier against second-tier opposition. But Wrexham have been the best performing second-tier side since Christmas, and they will not go down without a fight.

Before this weekend, the Red Dragons had taken a Championship-high 29 points since Christmas and Phil Parkinson's side have more than enough quality to breach the Blues, as they showed when beating Nottingham Forest on penalties after a 3-3 thriller in the third round.

Both of these sides are better at scoring goals than keeping them out, so side with a thrilling fifth-round tussle at the Racecourse.

Neto out to make amends

Chelsea aren't short of attacking options but they will be keen to give Cole Palmer a rest, so Pedro Neto's return from suspension is a timely one.

Neto has plenty of making up to do following his costly red card in the Blues' 2-1 loss to Arsenal and his FA Cup record suggests he may succeed in his redemption campaign.

The Portuguese winger has scored four goals in just 96 minutes of FA Cup action this term, bagging a hat-trick against Wrexham's promotion rivals Hull last time, and his added motivation means he is an appealing price to find the net in Wales.

Cleworth could exploit Chelsea weakness

Only three Premier League teams have conceded more set-piece goals than Chelsea's 14 this term and, as with Arsenal last weekend, that is an area Wrexham will look to exploit.

Red Dragons centre-back Max Cleworth has scored nine goals since the start of last season and will be key to his side's set-piece plans, making his price to have a shot on target a big one.

Wrexham vs Chelsea Bet Builder

Pedro Neto to have a shot on target

The Portuguese winger racked up four shots on target against Hull in the previous round and should test Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Chelsea to receive more cards

Only Tottenham have picked up more cards in the Premier League than Chelsea's 74 this season and they may show their frustration if the Red Dragons begin to get the upper hand.

Mamadou Sarr to be booked

Chelsea's newest defensive recruit may take some time to get used to the physical English game and a battle with old-school forward Kieffer Moore may force him into a fair few fouls.

Pays out at 11-1 with bet365

Key stats for Wrexham vs Chelsea

♦ Chelsea have scored nine goals in victories over two Championship clubs in this season's FA Cup

♦ Both teams have scored in eight of the Blues' last ten games

♦ Wrexham have lost only two of their last 15 matches

♦ Both teams to score has been a winning bet in eight of the Red Dragons' last 12 games

♦ Wrexham are bidding to make the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1997 while Chelsea are eight-time winners

Wrexham vs Chelsea betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Wrexham vs Chelsea in the FA Cup. Here are the latest 90-minute odds for today's match.

Market Odds Wrexham 11-2 Chelsea 2-5 Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wrexham vs Chelsea team news and predicted line-ups

Wrexham

Matty James and Liberato Cacace are in light training but this game comes too soon so they miss out alongside Ben Sheaf, Thomas O'Connor, Aaron James and Lewis Brunt.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, O’Brien, Thomason; Windass, Rathbone; Moore.

Subs: Scarr, Vyner, Longman, Broadhead, Smith, Keillor-Dunn, Cadamarteri.

Chelsea

Pedro Neto is back from suspension but Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Estevao and Jamie Gittens remain sidelined and Wesley Fofana is a doubt after being forced off against Aston Villa.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Jorgensen; Gusto, Chalobah, Sarr, Hato; Lavia, Santos; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Delap.

Subs: James, Tosin, Caicedo, Badiashile, Palmer, Pedro, Guiu.

FAQs

When is Wrexham vs Chelsea in the FA Cup?

Wrexham vs Chelsea takes place on Saturday March 7 and kicks off at 5.45pm GMT.

Where is Wrexham vs Chelsea being played?

The venue for the game is the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.

Where can I watch Wrexham vs Chelsea?

BBC One and TNT Sports 2 are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Wrexham vs Chelsea?

Wrexham are 11-2 to win, Chelsea are a 2-5 chance and the draw is 4-1.

