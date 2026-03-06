Wolves vs Liverpool: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It is only a few days since Wolves caused a shock by beating Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League and the Midlands outfit will be hoping to repeat the dose on Friday night when the pair lock horns again at Molineux in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

It's set up for a fascinating match and Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored in tonight's FA Cup encounter.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus, all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Paddy Power account.

Get 50-1 on a goal to be scored in Wolves vs Liverpool with Paddy Power

Most of the discussion at the bottom of the Premier League this season has centred upon whether Wolves would avoid the indignity of claiming the top-flight's lowest points total, but Derby's record of just 11 remains the worst after Rob Edwards's side began showing signs of life.

They have lost one of their last six matches and will have Burnley in their sights as they aim to drag themselves off the bottom, but that can wait for another week as they have a FA Cup appointment with Liverpool to deal with.

It comes just three days after they beat the Reds 2-1 in the league and they have showed they know where the goal is, having also scored twice in recent home games against Aston Villa and Arsenal.

Liverpool have scored in each of their last 12 matches and should be confident about finding the net against a team who have kept just four clean sheets this season, and that is good news for punters as Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal will be scored in tonight's televised fifth-round encounter.

Click here to back a goal to be scored in Wolves vs Liverpool at 50-1 with Paddy Power

How to claim your odds boost for Wolves vs Liverpool

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for the big game.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Paddy Power here Open a new account using the promo code YFBDGA . Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on the over 0.5 goals market before kick off in Wolves vs Liverpool on Friday, March 6 Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will receive the original stake and winnings and the remainder will be paid out in free bet builders. Stake & winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement You will receive your free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 8pm GMT on Friday, March 6



Paddy Power's Wolves vs Liverpool betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for Wolves vs Liverpool. Understanding the T&Cs will greatly enhance your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as free bet builders, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet. You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday, March 3



When is Wolves vs Liverpool?

Wolves host Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round on Friday, March 6 with kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT.

Where is Wolves vs Liverpool being played?

The FA Cup fifth-round tie showdown between Wolves and Liverpool will take place at Molineux in Wolverhampton.

Where can I watch Wolves vs Liverpool?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool on BBC One and TNT Sports 1.

What are the odds for Wolves vs Liverpool?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for tonight's FA Cup fixture between Wolves vs Liverpool:

Match result Odds Wolves 9-2 Liverpool 1-2 Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.