Newcastle vs Manchester City predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Newcastle vs Manchester City kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, March 7

Kick-off 8pm

Venue St James' Park, Newcastle

Competition FA Cup

TV TNT Sports 1

Newcastle were beaten 5-1 on aggregate by Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final, but they have an opportunity to turn the tables as the teams prepare to face each other in the FA Cup fifth round at St James' Park.

The Magpies approach the game on a high after Wednesday's 2-1 victory at home to Manchester United, while City are looking to bounce back from a damaging 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle vs Manchester City betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Manchester City

2pts 21-20 general

Best player bet

Phil Foden to score or assist

11-8 bet365

Longshot

Joe Willock first player carded

20-1 bet365

Newcastle vs Manchester City preview

Manchester City's Premier League chances took a hit with a midweek mishap against Nottingham Forest but their FA Cup progress can continue with a Tyneside triumph over Newcastle, who they have beaten three times in four meetnigs this season.

The timing of the FA Cup fifth round presents a challenge for both clubs, who have Premier League and Champions League commitments to consider.

Manchester City's Champions League challenge resumes with Wednesday's away match against Real Madrid, but there is a tighter turnaround for Newcastle, who face a Tuesday test at home to Barcelona.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe has some difficult decisions to make and can at least consider them in a positive frame of mind after leading his team to victory over Manchester United despite the considerable hindrance of Jacob Ramsey's first- half red card.

Newcastle's triumph over United gave them a much-needed three points which puts them into a more comfortable mid-table position, but there there could be a price to pay over the next few days as players struggle with the mental and physical demands of such an intense and hectic period.

Howe was candid in his pre-match media duties before the United game when he said: “We’ve got a lot of players who are maxed out. We’ve got to be careful and manage the squad.”

And his job has not been made any easier by the circumstances of Wednesday's victory, which triggered a one-match ban for Ramsey and meant other outfield players had to dig even deeper into their energy reserves.

Changes will be made for the Manchester City game but there are not too many senior players waiting in the wings. The midfield area looks an obvious pinch point due to Ramsey's suspension and injuries to Lewis Miley and Bruno Guimaraes.

Sandro Tonali and Joelinton could be asked to go again, but they may struggle to cope against City, who have far greater options to refresh and revitalise their starting line-up.

City's bench against Nottingham Forest was full of quality and experience and several of those substitutes will probably get their chance to impress and perhaps put themselves into Pep Guardiola's thinking for the massive matches to come.

From a mental perspective City face the tricky challenge of recovering from Wednesday's considerable disappointment, when they twice took the lead against Forest and were twice pegged back.

But City had won six on the bounce before their Forest failure and they still have plenty to play for as they continue to compete for four major trophies.

City might have wanted a bit more time to get over their disappointment but they should be physically fresher than their depleted hosts and are a solid bet to advance.

Foden can flourish

Phil Foden is facing a crucially couple of months as he strives to win the full trust of Pep Guardiola and boost his chances of a place in England's World Cup squad. He should get an opportunity this weekend and can respond in positive style.

Willock could collect an early card

Newcastle are short of options in midfield and Joe Willock seems certain to be elevated to a starting spot. Willock has been yellow-carded in two of his last four appearances and looks overpriced to be the first entrant into Sam Barrott's notebook.

Newcastle vs Manchester City Bet Builder

Antoine Semenyo to score any time

The January signing has quickly established himself as a key player and he can find the net for a third successive game.

Both teams to score

City have looked far from secure at the back and they may need a couple of goals to see themselves through to the quarter-finals.

Joelinton to be carded

Joelinton is usually in the thick of the intense midfield battle and he appeals as a likely card candidate.

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

Key stats for Newcastle vs Manchester City

♦ Newcastle have gone 12 matches without keeping a clean sheet

♦ The Magpies have lost four of their last five domestic home games

♦ Manchester City have won six of their last seven matches

♦ City have started the scoring in nine of their last ten fixtures

♦ City have won 14 of their last 18 fixtures against Newcastle

Newcastle vs Manchester City betting odds

Market Odds Newcastle 29-10 Manchester City 21-20 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Newcastle vs Manchester City team news and predicted line-ups

Newcastle

Tino Livramento and Nick Woltemade are doubts, Jacob Ramsey serves a one-game ban and Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth and Lewis Miley remain unavailable.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; J Murphy, Wissa, Barnes.

Subs: Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade, Osula, Livramento, A Murphy, Burn.

Manchester City

Rotation is expected but Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic miss out and Nico O'Reilly is a doubt.

Predicted line-up (4-1-3-2): Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Ake, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez; Doku, Reijnders, Foden; Semenyo, Marmoush.

Subs: Cherki, Haaland, Rodri, Savinho, B Silva, Dias, Guehi.

