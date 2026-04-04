West Ham vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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West Ham vs Leeds kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, April 4

Kick-off 4.30pm

Venue London Stadium, Stratford, London

Competition FA Cup quarter-final

TV Live on TNT Sports

Relegation-threatened West Ham and Leeds have bigger priorities than the FA Cup but both will sense they have a strong chance of getting to Wembley when they meet at the London Stadium in Sunday's quarter-final.

The Hammers have been doing things the hard way and needed extra-time to get through each of the last three rounds. The Whites, meanwhile, will hope to replicate the performance they put in against their manager Daniel Farke's former side Norwich in the fifth round, having failed to net in their last four Premier League games.

West Ham vs Leeds betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

2pts 21-20 Betfair

Best player bet

Sean Longstaff over 1.5 fouls

10-3 bet365

Longshot

1-1 correct score

11-2 Hills

West Ham vs Leeds preview

Plenty can happen in the next seven weeks at the bottom of the Premier League and it will not have escaped the notice of anyone at the London Stadium on Sunday that Leeds's next visit could be much more important than this FA Cup quarter-final.

On May 24, Daniel Farke's side will travel to West Ham and there is a possibility that the losing team will be playing in the Championship next season.

Should that be the case, tensions will be high and nerves potentially shredded, so you may think that the handbrake may come off this time when a nice day out at Wembley is the prize.

However, recent matches suggest that might not be the case and if these teams are unable to relax and enjoy themselves away from their Premier League predicament, we could be in for a tight encounter.

It has been a decade since the Hammers have reached this stage and their passage cannot be considered smooth as extra-time was required to see off Championship side QPR and League One Burton after a goalless 90 minutes, and then there was a shootout win over Brentford.

There were two spot-kicks in regulation time against the Bees, so all three matches featured fewer than three goals and that could be repeated.

Nuno Espirito Santo has undoubtedly galvanised the East End side but that new improved mood has only gone so far as they have drawn their last four matches at the London Stadium.

Similarly there has been progress, but only up to a point, at Leeds. They were excellent in seeing off Farke's former club Norwich 3-0 in the last round when the Canaries would have fancied their chances following their significant improvement in the second half of the season.

However, that is the only time in their last five outings that the Whites have scored a goal, which has meant that even though they are the highest placed of the teams - Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and the Hammers, who all still have to find the points to avoid joining Burnley and Wolves in the Championship - they have not been able to give themselves much daylight.

Wolves are the only team they have beaten on their league travels, but while they have suffered just one defeat in their last ten on the road, eight of those games have been draws.

Apart from a 4-0 home loss to Arsenal, they have not been thrashed by anyone lately, but that spark has not quite been there and that increases the chances of under 2.5 goals being a winning bet, which is surprising available at odds-against.

Longstaff will want to make an impression

Defensive midfielder Sean Longstaff has found it difficult to force his way into the Leeds team and has not featured since he was booked in the win over Norwich in the fifth round.

He also picked up a yellow card against Chelsea having entered the fray as a last-minute substitute, so it would not be a surprise if he was pulled up for more than one foul at the London Stadium.

Low-scoring draw favoured

There looks a strong chance that extra-time will be needed to separate these teams but while the draw may be a tempting price for some, those looking for a correct-score interest may be tempted by the 11-2 about a 1-1 draw.

That has happened in six Leeds league and cup games this season and was also the score when West Ham draw with both Manchester City and Manchester United in recent league outings.

West Ham vs Leeds Bet Builder

Under 4.5 Leeds corners

The Whites have averaged just 3.4 corners per game in their 15 Premier League road matches this season.

Jarrod Bowen to have two or more shots

The Hammers talisman can be relied on to try his luck and has had two or more shots in ten of his last 15 Premier League appearances.

Draw at half-time

With a low-scoring game anticipated, a cagey opening looks likely so don't be surprised if the teams go in level at the break.

Pays out at 9-2 with bet365

Key stats for West Ham vs Leeds

♦ Five of West Ham's last seven matches have featured fewer than three goals

♦ The Hammers' three FA Cup ties this season have all gone to extra-time

♦ Leeds have scored in just one of their last five games

♦ The Yorkshire outfit have lost on three of their last four trips to West Ham

♦ Leeds have conceded more than once in just three of their last 19 games

West Ham vs Leeds betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on West Ham vs Leeds in the FA Cup. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds West Ham 7-5 Leeds 9-5 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

West Ham vs Leeds team news and predicted line-ups

West Ham

Crysencio Summerville and Jean-Clair Todibo are nearing returns but the match may come too early while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is out with a back problem.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Soucek, Magassa, Fernandes; Bowen, Wilson, Traore.

Subs: Castellanos, Pablo, Potts, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Scarles, Herrick.

Leeds

Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces a test on his hamstring problem and there is optimism that Anton Stach will be available after a hip injury. Gabriel Gudmundsson returns to the squad after suspension.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Perri; Struijk, Bijol, Rodon; Bogle, Stach, Longstaff, Ampadu, Justin; Aaronsen, Nmecha.

Subs: Calvert-Lewin, Gudmundsson; James, Piroe, Tanaka, Bornauw, Gnonto.

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FAQs

When is West Ham vs Leeds in the FA Cup?

West Ham vs Leeds takes place on Sunday April 5 and kicks off at 4.30pm BST.

Where is West Ham vs Leeds being played?

The venue for the game is the London Stadium in Stratford, London.

Where can I watch West Ham vs Leeds ?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for West Ham vs Leeds ?

West Ham are 7-5 to win, Leeds are a 9-5 chance and the draw is 13-5.

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