Leeds vs Norwich predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Leeds vs Norwich kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, March 8

Kick-off 4.30pm

Venue Elland Road, Leeds

Competition FA Cup

TV TNT Sports 1

Leeds have been plunged back into the Premier League relegation battle they thought they had distanced themselves from so it is unlikely this FA Cup fifth-round tie with Norwich is high on their priority list.

In contrast, the Canaries have moved well clear of the Championship's drop zone after a run of seven wins in nine league games and an upset may be on the cards at Elland Road.

Leeds vs Norwich betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Norwich to qualify

1pt 7-2 Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Best player bet

Anis Ben Slimane to score or assist

9-2 bet365

Longshot

Norwich to win and both teams to score

11-1 bet365

Leeds vs Norwich preview

Daniel Farke was promoted to the Premier League twice during his four years with Norwich but was never able to keep the Canaries in the top flight. The German is now at Leeds and Whites fans spent the summer fearing the same fate would await their club this term.

Farke went some way to allaying those fears with a run of one loss in ten over the winter but the chasing pack are now closing in on the stuttering Whites, who may be a bit less interested in an FA Cup fifth-round tie with Norwich than they could have been.

Leeds are just three points clear of the relegation zone and the Whites' dreams of a cup run have now become the secondary priority, opening a giant-killing opportunity at Elland Road.

While Leeds are faltering, Norwich are a team on the up. The Canaries were second-bottom in the Championship when Philippe Clement took over in November but a sensational turnaround under the Belgian has seen the East Anglian side lift themselves to 17th.

The Belgian has Norwich playing some scintillating football and a record of nine wins in 11 proves that it is not a case of style over substance.

A young and hungry squad would love a memorable cup run and the fact that Leeds needed penalties to get past Birmingham – a team in worse form than the Canaries – in the last round suggests Farke's second-string are there for the taking.

Ben Slimane set to star at Elland Road

Norwich have a plethora of forwards and attacking midfielders to choose from but it would be a major surprise if red-hot Anis Ben Slimane doesn't come in and start behind the striker at Elland Road.

The Tunisian has been in sensational form, scoring five goals and assisting five more in his last 11 games.

Ben Slimane scores or assists a goal every 76 minutes this season and should get plenty of chances against a rotated Leeds defence which allowed Birmingham to rack up 18 shots in the fourth round.

Canaries could edge a thriller

Leeds look set for a tricky afternoon but they have failed to score in only three of their last 13 home matches so they should give the Elland Road faithful something to cheer.

Their efforts may be in vain, however. Norwich have scored 14 goals to win five of their last six away games and a talented Canaries side have the confidence to beat their distracted Premier League hosts in 90 minutes.

Leeds vs Norwich Bet Builder

Both teams to score

There have been goals for both teams in four of Leeds's last six games as well as eight of Norwich's last 12 on the road.

Lukas Nmecha to have a shot on target

The German forward will be keen to impress after losing his starting spot in the Premier League and can get an effort on target for the third FA Cup game running.

Kellen Fisher to be booked

The tenacious Norwich full-back has picked up a club-high seven Championship yellow cards this term and was booked in the previous round.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Key stats for Leeds vs Norwich

♦ Norwich have won nine of their last 11 matches

♦ Leeds have gone five games without winning in 90 minutes

♦ The Whites have lost three of their last four home games to nil

♦ Norwich have won five of their last six away matches

♦ Leeds's sole FA Cup triumph came in 1972 while Norwich have never made the final

Leeds vs Norwich betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Leeds vs Norwich in the FA Cup. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Leeds 2-5 Norwich 11-2 Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Leeds vs Norwich team news and predicted line-ups

Leeds

Noah Okafor remains Leeds' sole absentee. Wilfried Gnonto, Sean Longstaff and Lukas Nmecha are among those set to come in as Daniel Farke makes changes.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Perri; Bornauw, Struijk, Bijol; Justin, Longstaff, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Gnonto, James; Nmecha.

Subs: Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Stach, Gruev, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Norwich

The Canaries' mammoth injury list features 13 players but they have no fresh concerns.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Grimshaw; Stacey, McConville, Darling, Fisher; Wright, Field; Springett, Ben Slimane, Ahmed; Kvistagaarden.

Subs: Medic, Cordoba, Chrisene, McLean, Maghoma, Gibbs, Mundle-Smith.

FAQs

When is Leeds vs Norwich in the FA Cup?

Leeds vs Norwich takes place on Sunday March 8 and kicks off at 4.30pm GMT.

Where is Leeds vs Norwich being played?

The venue for the game is Elland Road, Leeds.

Where can I watch Leeds vs Norwich ?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Leeds vs Norwich ?

Leeds are 2-5 to win, Norwich are a 11-2 chance and the draw is 7-2.

