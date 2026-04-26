FA Cup: Chelsea 2-1 for Wembley glory after Enzo Fernandez seals semi-final win

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No manager, no problem for Chelsea, who are 2-1 with William Hill to win the FA Cup after edging out Leeds 1-0 in Sunday's pulsating second semi-final.

Manchester City will be their opponents on May 16 and the Citizens are the 4-11 favourites for glory with Hills after overcoming Southampton 2-1 on Saturday.

Chelsea have not beaten City since the 2021 Champions League final but the Blues have a chance to end their hoodoo thanks to Enzo Fernandez's 23rd-minute header.

The Argentinian has been heavily criticised for his recent form and comments about a potential exit and he received an internal ban for his actions earlier this month from former manager Liam Rosenior.

However, four days after Rosenior's departure, Fernandez guided home Pedro Neto's cross for the only goal, as goalkeeper Robert Sanchez excelled with a string of fine second-half saves.

Interim boss Calum McFarlane will now look to emulate Roberto Di Matteo, who led Chelsea to FA Cup glory while in temporary charge of the club in 2012. It is their sixth FA Cup final in ten seasons, but they have not lifted the trophy since beating Manchester United 1-0 in 2018.

City reached the FA Cup final for the fourth season in a row by beating Southampton 2-1 in dramatic style on Saturday.

The Citizens, who won this competition in 2023 before losing the 2024 and 2025 finals, trailed to Finn Azaz's 79th-minute curler.

Jeremy Doku's deflected effort levelled the scores with eight minutes to go before Nico Gonzalez's piledriver settled things in the 87th minute.

City, who won the EFL Cup by beating Arsenal 2-0 in March, remain on for a domestic treble.

They trail the Gunners by three points in the Premier League standings but have played a game fewer. Both are 10-11 with bet365 to win the title.

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