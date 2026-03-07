Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet – plus £10 in Cheltenham Festival free bets

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Wrexham will be hoping that their football fairytale can continue when they lock horns with Premier League giants Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round at the Racecourse Ground this evening.

The Red Dragons have enjoyed three straight promotions and are dreaming of more as they occupy the Championship playoff spots. But they are in for a true test against a Chelsea side who are eight-time winners of the FA Cup and are legitimate trophy contenders.

Chelsea have already accounted for two Championship sides in Charlton and Hull in this season's FA Cup and Sky Bet are offering new customers 50-1 that Chelsea qualify at Wrexham's expense.

Wrexham have enjoyed a meteoric rise in a short space of time, climbing from the National League to the Championship in three seasons, and they will be hoping for another day to remember when they host Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Welsh side are having a fine season in the Championship, too, as they occupy the playoff spots and they won't want this glamour tie to hinder their promotion aspirations.

However, this is a hike in class for the Red Dragons and they will be wary of the dangers that Premier League heavyweights Chelsea possess. The Blues have already thumped Charlton 5-1 and Hull 4-0 in this season's competition.

The west London outfit go into this cup clash following a 4-1 rout of Aston Villa and they have won six of their eight away games under manager Liam Rosenior, a trend that they will be confident of enhancing.

Wrexham did dump out Nottingham Forest in round three but they have lost two of their last five home league games against Norwich and Millwall and, with a quarter-final spot up for grabs, Chelsea are unlikely to take chances.

The real odds for Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet are 1-6

When is Wrexham vs Chelsea?

Wrexham host Premier League Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday, March 7 with kick-off scheduled for 5.45pm GMT.

Where is Wrexham vs Chelsea being played?

The FA Cup fixture between Wrexham and Chelsea will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.

Where can I watch Wrexham vs Chelsea?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Wrexham vs Chelsea on BBC One & TNT Sports 2.

What are the odds for Wrexham vs Chelsea?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for today's FA Cup fixture between Wrexham and Chelsea:

Match result Odds Wrexham 21-4 Chelsea 2-5 Draw 18-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

