FA Cup final betting offer: Get 50-1 for Erling Haaland to have a shot on target with Sky Bet

Chelsea and Manchester City face off in the 145th FA Cup final this afternoon – and Sky Bet are offering new customers 50-1 for City goal machine Erling Haaland to have a shot on target .

New customers can click here to claim Sky Bet's latest odds boost for today's clash, which will be shown live on BBC One & TNT Sports 1 at 3pm.

Keep reading for details on how to claim your bonus , the T&Cs and a handy guide to creating a new account with Sky Bet.

Chelsea vs Man City offer: Get 50-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot on target with Sky Bet

The 145th FA Cup final sees Chelsea take on Manchester City and it will be the tenth year in a row that at least one of these two teams have been involved in the final.

Chelsea's recent record is not strong in those finals, having lost four of the last five, and they were outclassed by Pep Guardiola's side 3-0 when they met in the Premier League last month.

City sharpshooter Erling Haaland did not get on the scoresheet that day but he did have a shot on target and he has a strong record against the Blues, with four goals and an assist in his eight games against the Blues.

The Norwegian has registered a whopping 84 shots on target in 46 starts this season, making the 50-1 with Sky Bet about Haaland having a shot on target in this clash offer plenty of appeal.

Click here to back Erling Haaland to have a shot on target in Chelsea vs Man City at 50-1 with Sky Bet

How to claim your odds boost for Chelsea vs Man City

Opening an account with Sky Bet is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for today's game.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Open a new account Deposit a minimum of £5 by cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on Erling Haaland to have a shot on target in Chelsea vs Man City prior to kick-off at 3pm BST on Saturday, May 16 Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable If your bet is successful, you will receive 5 x £10 free bets. Free bets for BuildABets only (valid for 14 days)



Sky Bet Chelsea vs Man City betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Chelsea vs Man City today. Understanding the T&Cs will greatly enhance your understanding of the bonus and how to use it to snag a sizeable profit.

New customer offer

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as five £10 free BuildABet bet tokens.

Free bets are valid for 14 days, only deposits with cards and Apple Pay are eligible.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

When and where is Chelsea vs Man City taking place?

Chelsea face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley. The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday May 16.

How can I watch Chelsea vs Man City live?

The match will be televised on BBC One and TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

What are the odds for Chelsea vs Man City ?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for Chelsea vs Man City in the FA Cup final today:

Match result Odds Chelsea 7-2 Manchester City 4-6 Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

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