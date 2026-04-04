Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 29-20 selection for the FA Cup

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Sunday's coupon and his best bet comes from the FA Cup quarter-final fixture between West Ham and Leeds.

Football Bet of the Day

West Ham to win

West Ham vs Leeds

FA Cup, 4.30pm

West Ham and Leeds are battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League, but their top-flight plight will be put to one side when the pair meet in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Hammers have lost only three of their last 13 matches, and while the Irons are still struggling towards the bottom of the top-flight table, Nuno Espirito Santo's side have shown they have the fight and quality to win matches.

They overcame an excellent Brentford side on penalties in the fifth round of the FA Cup and they should have enough to beat Leeds in 90 minutes.

The White are solid but they have won only four of their last 17 games in 90 minutes and Daniel Farke's army have failed to score in four of their last five matches.

That doesn't look a recipe for cup success and West Ham look the pick of Sunday's coupon.

Odds: 29-20 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Read more from our football experts:

West Ham vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

European acca tips: Inter and Monaco feature in James Mason's 10-1 Sunday fourfold

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.