2026 FA Cup semi-final betting offers: get up to £250 in free bets

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The FA Cup semi-finals take place this weekend with Manchester City, Southampton, Chelsea and Leeds United battling it out for a shot at silverware in the May showpiece.

If you’re planning to have a bet on the FA Cup, we’ve pulled together the best FA Cup betting offers available right now and explained how you can unlock £250 in football free bets ahead of this weekend’s matches.

Best FA Cup semi-final betting offers: claim up to £250 in free bets

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup rarely fails to serve up classics, so it's only fitting that you should have the best betting offers from the UK's leading bookmakers.

Total: £250

Total may vary based on the bookmakers you're already registered with

How to claim your FA Cup free bets

Getting set up is straightforward and usually takes just a few minutes. The process typically looks like this:

Click through to your chosen bookmaker and select Join or Sign Up Complete the registration form with your personal details Make a qualifying deposit (minimum stakes vary – always check the T&Cs) Place your first bet, usually £5 or £10 at set odds Receive your free bet once the qualifying wager is placed or settled

Need more options? We’ve gathered all the best football free bets and betting offers in one place — with £2,000+ in total bonuses available from trusted UK bookmakers.

FA Cup semi-final preview

The road to Wembley Stadium reaches its boiling point this weekend as the FA Cup semi-finals get underway.

First up, Manchester City meet Southampton in a classic David vs Goliath encounter. Seven-time FA Cup winners, City, will be brimming with confidence after forcing their way back into the Premier League title race.

Championship side Southampton will give it a good go, though. Since the appointment of Tonda Eckert earlier in the season, they've been one of the form sides in the country and after getting the better of Arsenal in the quarter-finals, will be hoping to spring another FA Cup shock.

Sunday sees Chelsea take on Leeds United in a tie that feels far less predictable. Chelsea arrive amid managerial upheaval and inconsistent form, yet still possess match-winners capable of deciding big occasions.

Leeds, by contrast, come in with momentum and belief, having shown resilience throughout their cup run, even if they’ve needed penalties to get this far. With their Premier League survival looking likely, they'll be looking to give their all and get to their first FA Cup final in 53 years.

FA Cup semi-final fixtures this weekend

When are the FA Cup semi-finals played?

Man City vs Southampton takes place at 5.15pm today, with Chelsea vs Leeds Sunday, April 26 at 3pm.

Where are the FA Cup semi-finals played?

Both semi-finals are held at Wembley Stadium.

Which teams are in the FA Cup semi-finals 2026?

The four teams competing in the 2026 FA Cup semi-finals are Southampton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Leeds United.

How can I watch the FA Cup semi-finals in the UK?

Matches are broadcast live on BBC Sport and TNT Sports, with live streaming available via BBC iPlayer and discovery+.

When is the 2026 FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final will be played on Saturday, May 16, 2026 (3pm) at Wembley Stadium.

Who won the FA Cup last season?

Crystal Palace won the 2025 FA Cup, beating Manchester City in the final.

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