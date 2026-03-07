Port Vale vs Sunderland predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Port Vale vs Sunderland kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, March 8

Kick-off 1.30pm

Venue Vale Park, Stoke-on-Trent

Competition FA Cup

TV TNT Sports 1

Premier League Sunderland sit 57 places above League One strugglers Port Vale in the football pyramid and they will be fully expecting to seal their place in the FA Cup quarter-final with victory at Vale Park.

The Black Cats reached 40 points in the Premier League with Tuesday's 1-0 success at Leeds, but they won't be taking the challenge of Vale lightly after they knocked out Championship side Bristol City in round four.

Port Vale vs Sunderland betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Sunderland to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Cameron Humphreys to be shown a card

7-2 general

Port Vale vs Sunderland preview

The luxury of having already reached the magic 40-point mark in the Premier League means that Sunderland can give the FA Cup their full focus and a fifth-round trip to League One strugglers Port Vale should provide them with the perfect opportunity.

Reaching the quarter-final would cap a fine season for Sunderland and away wins at Everton and Oxford in earlier rounds suggest that they should be up to the challenge.

Vale got past Championship outfit Bristol City in their rescheduled fourth-round tie on Tuesday, winning 1-0 after extra-time, and a tricky playing surface could be a huge leveller for them against the Premier League Black Cats.

Jon Brady’s appointment at Vale has clearly got a tune out of a struggling side who look destined for relegation from League One, where they are bottom and ten points adrift of safety.

Brady has focused heavily on defensive organisation since his January arrival and they go into this cup clash unbeaten in four. Their last three league games featured a 1-0 win at his former club Northampton either side of 1-1 draws with Reading and Luton.

The Valiants are proving more difficult to break down - Bristol City managed only two shots on target in Tuesday’s 120 minutes of action - and Sunderland may have to adopt a patient approach on a pitch that has been widely criticised.

Both of Sunderland’s goals in the FA Cup this season have been scored via set pieces and three of their last five matches have featured just a single goal.

The Black Cats are missing key attacking players and expected-goals metrics suggest that they have been punching well above their weight this season, suggesting that they may struggle to run riot.

Sunderland’s top-flight quality should shine through but it is unlikely to be pretty. Six of Vale’s last nine games have been cagey and featured no more than two goals.

Humphreys could be set for a physical battle

Port Vale defender Cameron Humphreys was booked in the fourth-round win over Bristol City and he has collected five yellow cards in 27 appearances in League One.

Physical forward Wilson Isidor is likely to lead the line for Sunderland so Humphreys could be embroiled in a battle and his discipline could be tested against strong opposition.

Port Vale vs Sunderland Bet Builder

Sunderland to win

Sunderland sit 57 places above League One basement boys Port Vale in the football pyramid and should put put a strong team given their comfortable Premier League position.

Wilson Isidor anytime goalscorer

The Frenchman has struggled for playing time for the Black Cats but he should lead the line and he scored 13 times in last season's Championship campaign.

Cameron Humphreys to be shown a card

The Port Vale defender has been booked in his last two appearances against Luton and Bristol City and has more on his plate against Premier League attackers.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for Port Vale vs Sunderland

♦ Vale are winless in their last 15 meetings with Premier League opponents

♦ Sunderland have won their last six meetings with Port Vale

♦ The Valiants are without a win in seven home games in 90 minutes

♦ Vale’s last four matches have all gone under 2.5 goals

♦ Three of Sunderland’s last five games have ended 1-0

Port Vale vs Sunderland betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Port Vale vs Sunderland in the FA Cup. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Port Vale

13-2 Sunderland 21-50 Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Port Vale vs Sunderland team news and predicted line-ups

Port Vale

Manager Jon Brady is likely to name a side similar to the one that upset Bristol City in the last round but Tyler Magloire was forced off in that one and must be assessed. George Byers, Ryan Croasdale, Ben Garrity and Ben Heneghan are set to miss out.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Gauci; Campbell, Humphreys, Hall; Lawrence-Gabriel, Walters, Shipley, Gordon; Archer; Sherif, Waine.

Subs: Gray, Brown, Stockley, John, Headley, Hernandez, Ward.

Sunderland

Jocelin Ta Bi, Brian Brobbey, Dennis Cirkin, Renildo Mandava, Nordi Mukiele and Romaine Mundle are out through injury while Trai Hume and Noah Sadiki are suspended.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Geertruida, Alderete, Ballard, O'Nien; Diarra, Xhaka; Talbi, Le Fee, Angulo; Isidor.

Subs: Rigg, Traore, Mayenda, H Jones, J Jones, Aleksic, Whittaker.

Read more:

Fulham vs Southampton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

QPR vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

FAQs

When is Port Vale vs Sunderland in the FA Cup?

Port Vale vs Sunderland takes place on Sunday, March 8 and kicks off at 1.30pm GMT.

Where is Port Vale vs Sunderland being played?

The venue for the game is Vale Park, Stoke-on-Trent.

Where can I watch Port Vale vs Sunderland?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Port Vale vs Sunderland?

Port Vale are 13-2 to win, Sunderland are a 21-50 chance and the draw is 10-3.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.