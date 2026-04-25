Chelsea vs Leeds Bet Builder: James Milton has a juicy treble for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final

Chelsea vs Leeds kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, April 26

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Wembley Stadium, London

Competition FA Cup

TV TNT Sports 1 & HBO Max

Chelsea face Leeds in the second FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and the big-spending Blues are favourites to progress from Sunday's tie.

However, it has been a tumultuous week for Chelsea, who sacked Liam Rosenior after a 3-0 Premier League defeat at Brighton on Tuesday.

Interim manager Calum McFarlane is in charge for the second time since the turn of the year and underdogs Leeds will be scenting a cup upset.

Daniel Farke's men have taken four points off Chelsea in the league this season and they reached the 40-point mark thanks to Wednesday's 2-2 draw at in-form Bournemouth.

James Milton has picked out three selections for the Wembley showdown and his Bet Builder pays out at 10-1. Plus, don't miss James's full match preview .

Chelsea vs Leeds Bet Builder predictions

Both teams to score

Dominic Calvert-Lewin to commit two or more fouls

Jorrel Hato to be shown a card

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Fascinating cup clash should deliver goals at both ends

Chelsea go into Sunday's FA Cup semi-final after five straight Premier League defeats without a goal but they have been prolific in the cup.

The Blues have struck 20 times in four ties, admittedly all against lower-league teams, and they are optimistic that star forwards Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro will be fit to face Leeds.

However, Chelsea may struggle to keep Leeds quiet at the other end of the pitch and both teams scored in two entertaining league meetings between the clubs this term.

Leeds's 3-1 home win over the Blues in December was a massive turning point in their season and they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge in February.

Daniel Farke's men also shared 2-2 draws with West Ham in the FA Cup semi-final and Bournemouth in this week's league fixture on the south coast.

Both teams have scored in 13 of Leeds's last 15 matches away from Elland Road and that trend should continue at Wembley.

Leeds star Calvert-Lewin may well catch referee's eye

The most likely goalscorer for Leeds is striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose resurgence has helped his side pull clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

But Calvert-Lewin also has an important role to play when Chelsea have possession and his physicality could unsettle the Blues' backline.

The England international has been booked only once in the league this season but he averages 1.6 fouls per 90 minutes and may well commit at least two offences in Sunday's game.

Inexperienced Hato could add to his card collection

Chelsea centre-back Wesley Fofana was substituted after a poor first-half display at Brighton, increasing the chances of a semi-final opportunity for Jorrel Hato.

The Dutch youngster has started all four FA Cup ties, scoring against Charlton and Port Vale, but his defensive discipline will be tested by in-form Leeds.

Hato has been booked five times in only 912 minutes of Premier League action and he is still learning his trade in central defence, having made his name as a left-back at Ajax.

His most recent yellow card came against Manchester United last weekend, when he started at centre-back, and he looks a big price to be cautioned against Leeds.

Now read:

Chelsea vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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