Manchester City vs Southampton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Manchester City vs Southampton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, April 25

Kick-off 5.15pm

Venue Wembley Stadium, London

Competition FA Cup

TV BBC One, TNT Sports 1 & HBO Max

Manchester City continue their pursuit of a domestic treble today when they take on Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

After thumping Liverpool 4-0 in the quarter-finals, City are hot favourites to reach a fourth straight FA Cup final. However, the Saints knocked out top-flight Fulham and Arsenal in their last two cup ties.

Manchester City vs Southampton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Manchester City to win to nil

3pts 23-20 Hills

Best player bet

Nico O'Reilly to score at any time

15-4 Hills

Longshot

Manchester City to win 3-0

7-1 bet365, Paddy Power

Manchester City vs Southampton preview

Manchester City brushed aside Arsenal twice, Liverpool, Chelsea and Burnley in their last five matches and Championship side Southampton stand in their way in the first FA Cup semi-final.

The Saints are 7-1 to qualify from the tie, denying City a fourth straight appearance in the FA Cup final, but Pep Guardiola's favourites are in ominous form.

City moved to the top of the Premier League table for the first time since August thanks to Wednesday's 1-0 win at Turf Moor and they are well worth backing for another victory to nil at Wembley.

Their defence stood firm in last month's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the EFL Cup final before they thumped Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals and Chelsea 3-0 in the league.

Arsenal's goal in last weekend's 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium came when Kai Havertz blocked a Gianluigi Donnarumma clearance into the net and chances could be scarce for Southampton.

The Saints have had a stunning resurgence since Tonda Eckert succeeded Will Still in November, initially on an interim basis.

The 33-year-old German coach needed only a month to convince the club's owners to give him the job full-time and they are still in the hunt for automatic promotion.

This week's 2-2 draw at home to Bristol City was a damaging result but Saints host second-placed Ipswich in their next league fixture on Tuesday.

Southampton won 1-0 at Fulham in the fifth round before a shock 2-1 quarter-final victory over Arsenal at St Mary's.

However, they needed a 90th-minute Cameron Archer goal to edge a 2-1 win at Swansea last weekend and had only ten shots in the draw with mid-table Bristol City.

City's cup goalkeeper James Trafford faced just two shots on target in the EFL Cup triumph against Arsenal and should receive excellent protection from his defence once again.

Back Wembley hero O'Reilly to strike again

Nico O'Reilly scored both of City's goals against Arsenal at Wembley and had four shots in Wednesday's victory at Burnley.

The England international is in irrepressible form, whether playing at left-back or in central midfield. He looks a nice price to score at any time, having bagged four goals in his last seven league games.

City have squad depth to ease past second-tier Saints

Pep Guardiola will not risk his key midfielder Rodri, who missed the win at Burnley, but he still has a host of talented options in midfield and attack.

Savinho, Phil Foden and Omar Marmoush are jostling for recalls and City's impressive defensive displays mean the 3-0 correct score is an appealing bet.

Manchester City vs Southampton Bet Builder

Over 2.5 Manchester City goals

The in-form Citizens beat Premier League sides Newcastle 3-1 and Liverpool 4-0 in the last two rounds of the FA Cup and should be too slick for Southampton's defence.

Casper Jander to be shown a card

The Saints midfielders could be chasing shadows for much of today's game at Wembley and Jander has been booked eight times in 34 starts this term.

Welington to commit one or more fouls

With Ryan Manning suspended, Welington may start at left-back for Southampton and he faces a tough shift against City's outstanding wide players.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Key stats for Manchester City vs Southampton

♦ Manchester City have won four of their last five matches to nil

♦ City have won all ten of their domestic cup ties this season by at least two goals

♦ Five of City's ten FA Cup and EFL Cup victories were by a 2-0 scoreline

♦ Southampton have won 11 of their last 13 matches in all competitions

♦ Both teams have scored in five of Saints' last six games

Manchester City vs Southampton betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

90 minutes Odds Manchester City 1-5 Southampton 19-2 Draw 21-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Manchester City vs Southampton team news and predicted line-ups

Manchester City

Rodri misses out and defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias are injured. Cup goalkeeper James Trafford should start in place of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez; Foden, Cherki, Marmoush; Haaland

Subs: Ait-Nouri, Ake, Doku, Savinho, Semenyo, Stones, Reijnders

Southampton

Flynn Downes and Ryan Manning are suspended. Captain Jack Stephens will be assessed after missing the midweek draw with Bristol City. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and right-back Mads Roerslev remain sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Welington; Jander, Charles; Fellows, Azaz, Scienza; Stewart

Subs: Stephens, Larin, Archer, Matsuki, Long, Edozie, Bragg

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Arsenal vs Newcastle predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Fulham vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Premier League: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Everton and Wolves v Spurs

Football accumulator tips for Saturday, April 25

FAQs

When is Manchester City vs Southampton in the FA Cup?

Manchester City vs Southampton takes place on Saturday, April 25 and kicks off at 5.15pm BST.

Where is Manchester City vs Southampton being played?

The venue for the game is Wembley Stadium in London.

Where can I watch Manchester City vs Southampton?

BBC One, TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Manchester City vs Southampton?

Manchester City are 1-5 to win, Southampton are a 19-2 chance and the draw is 21-4 with Sky Bet.

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