Fulham vs Southampton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Fulham vs Southampton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, March 8

Kick-off Midday

Venue Craven Cottage, London

Competition FA Cup

TV TNT Sports 2

Fulham are tenth in the Premier League and heavy favourites to get the better of Championship side Southampton when the pair meet in this FA Cup clash.

The Saints have been in fine form, however, and have a stronger recent record in this competition than their hosts.

Fulham vs Southampton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Southampton

1pt 19-4 bet365

Best player bet

Leo Scienza to score or assist

21-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Longshot

Southampton to win & both teams to score

17-2 bet365

Fulham vs Southampton preview

It has been feast or famine for Fulham, who have drawn just three of their last 33 games, and they could be on the wrong end of an FA Cup upset when they host Southampton this lunchtime.

The Cottagers have never won this competition and their record in the last few years is distinctly average. They have gone past the fifth round only twice in the last 15 years.

Despite that, Marco Silva has used the FA Cup as an opportunity to rotate his side, making seven changes for their third-round win over Middlesbrough and ten for their win over Stoke.

It may be third time unlucky if the home boss chooses to switch things around against a Championship outfit as the Saints are one of the form teams in the second tier.

Tonda Eckert has made a big impact since taking over from Will Still and the visitors have won seven and drawn two of their last nine games.

Southampton’s expected goal difference of 16.3 ranks third in the Championship and their recent run of form has driven them to seventh as they make up for a slow start to the campaign.

Eckert’s men have found their groove going forwards, scoring eight goals in their last two games, and could catch Fulham cold.

The Cottagers were beaten 1-0 by Premier League strugglers West Ham in midweek and may be vulnerable against a Southampton team who have had the week off.

The visitors have a decent recent record in the FA Cup too, reaching the semi-finals twice and the quarter-finals once in the last eight seasons. They have won four of their last five away games and will test Fulham’s squad depth to the maximum.

Silva’s side have struggled at times with the relentless schedule and they are also set to be without star player Harry Wilson through injury. Southampton by contrast will welcome back star striker Ross Stewart and he could help his side spring a cup surprise at Craven Cottage.

Scienza in fine form

Winger Leo Scienza is looking a shrewder purchase by the minute for Southampton and has been lighting up St Mary's this season. The Brazilian has a goal and four assists in his last four games for Tonda Eckert's men and looks a solid bet to add to that tally against a Fulham team who have gone 13 games without a clean sheet.

Thrilling win for Saints a possibility

Fulham have been no strangers to entertaining games this season and both teams have scored in 15 of their last 20 matches. Southampton have the attacking firepower to rack up a big score at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Southampton Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in 15 of Fulham's last 20 games.

Ross Stewart to score at anytime

The towering Scotsman has five goals in eight starts this season and could give Fulham's defence the runaround.

Flynn Downes to be shown a card

The Southampton midfielder has been booked 11 times in 27 starts and looks a leading contender for another.

Pays out at 10-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Fulham vs Southampton

♦ Fulham have lost five of their last nine matches.

♦ Southampton have scored first in eight of their last nine matches.

♦ Four of Southampton's last five games have gone over 2.5 goals.

♦ Both teams have scored in 15 of Fulham's last 20 games.

♦ Harry Wilson is the only player to score ten or more goals for Fulham this season.

Fulham vs Southampton betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Fulham vs Southampton in the FA Cup. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Fulham 11-20 Southampton 19-4 Draw 31-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Fulham vs Southampton team news and predicted line-ups

Fulham

Harry Wilson is expected to miss out, joining Kevin on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Lecomte; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Cairney; Bobb, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Muniz

Subs: Lukic, Diop, Tete, Sessegnon, Jimenez, Berge, Chukwueze

Southampton

Ross Stewart has been passed fit but Jay Robinson, Mads Roerslev and Welington remain out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Manning; Downes, Charles; Matsuki, Azaz, Scienza; Stewart

Subs: Larin, Archer, Fellows, Edozie, Romeu, Wood, Quarshie

Read more:

FAQs

When is Fulham vs Southampton in the FA Cup?

Fulham vs Southampton takes place on Sunday March 8 and kicks off at 12pm GMT.

Where is Fulham vs Southampton being played?

The venue for the game is Craven Cottage, London.

Where can I watch Fulham vs Southampton ?

TNT Sports 2 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Fulham vs Southampton ?

Fulham are 11-20 to win, Southampton are a 19-4 chance and the draw is 31-10. (bet365)

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.