Chelsea vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Chelsea vs Leeds kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, April 26

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Wembley, London

Competition FA Cup

TV TNT Sports 1 & HBO Max

Chelsea take on Leeds in the second FA Cup semi-final on Sunday and the teams arrive at Wembley in contrasting form.

Resurgent Leeds have pulled clear of the Premier League relegation zone but Chelsea sacked their manager Liam Rosenior following Tuesday's 3-0 loss at Brighton.

Chelsea vs Leeds betting tips & predictions

Best bet

90-minute Draw

2pts 13-5 bet365

Best player bet

Noah Okafor to have over 1.5 shots

10-11 bet365

Longshot

Ethan Ampadu to receive first card

11-1 bet365

Chelsea vs Leeds preview

Chelsea started the 2025-26 season as newly crowned champions of the world and punters were piling into the Blues to win the Premier League title.

Eight months on, though, they have lost their last five league matches to nil and Calum McFarlane is in interim charge for the second time this year.

McFarlane's first stint began with January's 1-1 draw at Manchester City and he has been entrusted with another massive game against in-form Leeds in the FA Cup semi-final.

Tuesday's dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton marked the end of Liam Rosenior's brief spell as Blues boss and most of his happiest memories came in the FA Cup.

Chelsea breezed past Charlton 5-1 on Rosenior's debut before beating Hull 4-0, Wrexham 4-2 after extra-time and Port Vale 7-0.

Take away those victories against EFL clubs and Rosenior's record was horrific. His Chelsea side lost eight of their last nine matches against top-flight teams, including 5-2 and 3-0 defeats to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16.

Before that run, they had damaging home draws against Burnley and Leeds, who came back from 2-0 down to claim a point at Stamford Bridge.

Daniel Farke's men claimed another 2-2 draw at in-form Bournemouth on Wednesday, when Sean Longstaff equalised deep into injury-time.

That followed vital wins away to Manchester United and at home to Wolves last week and the 90-minute draw looks a big price at Wembley.

Chelsea hope to have key forwards Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro available after missing the trip to Brighton but Leeds are full of confidence and look hard to beat.

They have lost only four of their last 25 games, dating back to a 3-1 home win over Chelsea at the start of December, and should provide a serious test for the struggling favourites at Wembley.

Okafor likely to get chances against leaky Blues

Leeds forward Noah Okafor is in scorching form, scoring five goals in his last six league starts including the equaliser at Stamford Bridge and a brace at Old Trafford.

The Swiss winger hit the post at Bournemouth on Tuesday and is a great bet to have at least two shots on Sunday.

Ampadu should make his presence felt in midfield battle

Ethan Ampadu made only one league appearance in his six years as a youngster at Chelsea but he should have a far bigger impact in the cup semi-final.

The Leeds captain has been booked eight times in the Premier League and looks a tempting price to collect the first card in an uncompromising midfield scrap.

Key stats for Chelsea vs Leeds

♦ Chelsea have lost six of their last seven matches to nil

♦ The Blues have scored 20 goals in four FA Cup ties this season

♦ Chelsea have lost eight of their last nine games against top-flight teams

♦ Leeds have lost only four of their last 25 matches in all competitions

♦ Seven of Leeds's last eight games away from Elland Road ended in 90-minute draws

Chelsea vs Leeds betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

90 minutes Odds Chelsea 11-10 Leeds 23-10 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Chelsea vs Leeds team news and predicted line-ups

Chelsea

Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer, who missed the defeat at Brighton, face fitness tests after returning to training. Reece James is also a doubt and Estevao is sidelined along with Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens and Filip Jorgensen.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Acheampong, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Pedro, Neto; Delap

Subs: Garnacho, Gusto, James, Santos, Lavia, Fofana, Essugo

Leeds

Anton Stach, Jayden Bogle and Sebastiaan Bornauw will be assessed but Ilia Gruev is injured. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who starred in the FA Cup shootout wins at Birmingham and West Ham, should start in place of Karl Darlow.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Perri; Struijk, Bijol, Rodon; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Longstaff, Justin, James, Piroe, Nmecha, Gnonto, Buonanotte

FAQs

When is Chelsea vs Leeds in the FA Cup?

Chelsea vs Leeds takes place on Sunday, April 26 and kicks off at 3pm BST.

Where is Chelsea vs Leeds being played?

The venue for the game is Wembley Stadium in London.

Where can I watch Chelsea vs Leeds?

TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Chelsea vs Leeds?

Chelsea are 11-10 to win, Leeds are a 23-10 chance and the draw is 5-2 with Paddy Power.

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