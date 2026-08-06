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Snooker

China Open prediction: In-form Ace can land another prize

China Open prediction: In-form Ace can land another prize

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Snooker
Shanghai Masters prediction: Selby should take all the beating
Shanghai Masters prediction: Selby should take all the beating
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship final: Favourite fancied to land Crucible crown
World Snooker Championship final: Favourite fancied to land Crucible crown
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship: Pistol poised for a first Crucible final
World Snooker Championship: Pistol poised for a first Crucible final
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship: Murphy can produce more Crucible magic
World Snooker Championship: Murphy can produce more Crucible magic
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship: Jester could struggle to raise a smile
World Snooker Championship: Jester could struggle to raise a smile
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World Championship
World Snooker Championship: Crucible greats can deliver blockbuster performances
World Snooker Championship: Crucible greats can deliver blockbuster performances
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World Championship
World Snooker Championship: Dragon should not be dismissed against defending champion
World Snooker Championship: Dragon should not be dismissed against defending champion
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World Championship
World Snooker Championship: Allen set to showcase his scoring talents
World Snooker Championship: Allen set to showcase his scoring talents
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World Championship
World Snooker Championship: Battle-hardened Welshman set to stun Selby
World Snooker Championship: Battle-hardened Welshman set to stun Selby
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World Championship
World Snooker Championship: Trump and Wilson ready to entertain
World Snooker Championship: Trump and Wilson ready to entertain
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship: Debutant Moody can serve it up to the Warrior
World Snooker Championship: Debutant Moody can serve it up to the Warrior
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship: Higgins and Carter could go down to the wire
World Snooker Championship: Higgins and Carter could go down to the wire
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship: Adrian Humphries fancies a 12-1 shot to regain the Crucible crown
World Snooker Championship: Adrian Humphries fancies a 12-1 shot to regain the Crucible crown
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship matches: Allen and Zhang Anda to put on a show on day one
World Snooker Championship matches: Allen and Zhang Anda to put on a show on day one
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Snooker
Tour Championship predictions: Yize could star in Manchester
Tour Championship predictions: Yize could star in Manchester
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Snooker
Players Championship predictions: Selby has his sights set on further success
Players Championship predictions: Selby has his sights set on further success
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Snooker
Masters: Path clear for Robertson to strike
Masters: Path clear for Robertson to strike
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Snooker
UK Championship: Trump can reign supreme once again in York
UK Championship: Trump can reign supreme once again in York
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Snooker
Riyadh Season Championship predictions: Zhao peaking to land lucrative prize
Riyadh Season Championship predictions: Zhao peaking to land lucrative prize
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Snooker
Champion of Champions: Murphy looks the one to watch in Leicester
Champion of Champions: Murphy looks the one to watch in Leicester
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Snooker
International Championship: Higgins heading for China crown
International Championship: Higgins heading for China crown
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Snooker
Northern Ireland Open predictions: Robertson ready to rule in Belfast
Northern Ireland Open predictions: Robertson ready to rule in Belfast
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Snooker
British Open: Selby set to repeat his Cheltenham heroics
British Open: Selby set to repeat his Cheltenham heroics
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Snooker
China Open prediction: In-form Ace can land another prize

China Open prediction: In-form Ace can land another prize

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Snooker
Shanghai Masters prediction: Selby should take all the beating
Shanghai Masters prediction: Selby should take all the beating
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship final: Favourite fancied to land Crucible crown
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship: Pistol poised for a first Crucible final
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship final: Favourite fancied to land Crucible crown
icon
Snooker
World Snooker Championship: Pistol poised for a first Crucible final
icon
Snooker
World Snooker Championship: Murphy can produce more Crucible magic
World Snooker Championship: Murphy can produce more Crucible magic
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship: Jester could struggle to raise a smile
World Snooker Championship: Jester could struggle to raise a smile
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World Championship
World Snooker Championship: Crucible greats can deliver blockbuster performances
World Snooker Championship: Crucible greats can deliver blockbuster performances
icon
World Championship
World Snooker Championship: Dragon should not be dismissed against defending champion
World Snooker Championship: Dragon should not be dismissed against defending champion
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World Championship
World Snooker Championship: Allen set to showcase his scoring talents
World Snooker Championship: Allen set to showcase his scoring talents
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World Championship
World Snooker Championship: Battle-hardened Welshman set to stun Selby
World Snooker Championship: Battle-hardened Welshman set to stun Selby
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World Championship
World Snooker Championship: Trump and Wilson ready to entertain
World Snooker Championship: Trump and Wilson ready to entertain
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship: Debutant Moody can serve it up to the Warrior
World Snooker Championship: Debutant Moody can serve it up to the Warrior
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship: Higgins and Carter could go down to the wire
World Snooker Championship: Higgins and Carter could go down to the wire
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship: Adrian Humphries fancies a 12-1 shot to regain the Crucible crown
World Snooker Championship: Adrian Humphries fancies a 12-1 shot to regain the Crucible crown
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Snooker
World Snooker Championship matches: Allen and Zhang Anda to put on a show on day one
World Snooker Championship matches: Allen and Zhang Anda to put on a show on day one
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Snooker
Tour Championship predictions: Yize could star in Manchester
Tour Championship predictions: Yize could star in Manchester
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Snooker
Players Championship predictions: Selby has his sights set on further success
Players Championship predictions: Selby has his sights set on further success
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Snooker
Masters: Path clear for Robertson to strike
Masters: Path clear for Robertson to strike
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Snooker
UK Championship: Trump can reign supreme once again in York
UK Championship: Trump can reign supreme once again in York
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Snooker
Riyadh Season Championship predictions: Zhao peaking to land lucrative prize
Riyadh Season Championship predictions: Zhao peaking to land lucrative prize
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Snooker
Champion of Champions: Murphy looks the one to watch in Leicester
Champion of Champions: Murphy looks the one to watch in Leicester
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Snooker
International Championship: Higgins heading for China crown
International Championship: Higgins heading for China crown
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Snooker
Northern Ireland Open predictions: Robertson ready to rule in Belfast
Northern Ireland Open predictions: Robertson ready to rule in Belfast
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Snooker
British Open: Selby set to repeat his Cheltenham heroics
British Open: Selby set to repeat his Cheltenham heroics
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Snooker
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