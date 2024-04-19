Leicester vs West Brom prediction, betting odds and tips: Foxes to get title charge back on track

Where to watch Leicester v West Brom

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Leicester to win & both teams to score

1pt 12-5 bet365

Leicester v West Brom odds

Leicester 11-20

West Brom 5-1

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leicester v West Brom predictions

Leicester have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats at Millwall and Plymouth to open the door for Ipswich, Leeds and Southampton in the Championship title race, but the Foxes can steady the ship with an entertaining home win over West Brom.

Leicester remain in the driving seat as they have a game in hand on leaders Ipswich with only one point to make up, and three of their final four matches come at the King Power Stadium.

That’s a blessing given they have won 15 of their 20 home league games this season and this is probably a good time to be facing the Baggies, who are almost assured of their place in the playoffs.

Carlos Corberan’s visitors suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Sunderland last weekend and they have dropped points in four of their last five league outings.

West Brom’s only two wins in their last ten away league matches have come at struggling duo Plymouth and Huddersfield and they may be found wanting at Leicester, who can’t afford any more slip-ups.

That said, given the unrelenting pressure they are under, no clean sheet in seven suggests Enzo Maresca’s men are unlikely to make things easy for themselves.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in eight of Leicester’s last 11 home league matches.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.