Ipswich vs Southampton prediction, betting tips and odds: Tractor Boys can further their promotion hopes

Where to watch Ipswich vs Southampton

You can watch Ipswich vs Southampton in the Championship at 5.30pm on Monday April 1, live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Ipswich

1pt 6-4 bet365

Ipswich vs Southampton odds

Ipswich 6-4

Southampton 17-10

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Ipswich vs Southampton team news

Ipswich

Wes Burns and George Hirst are sidelined but loanee Lewis Travis can return to the squad after being ineligible to face parent club Blackburn on Friday.

Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters returned to the Saints' starting line-up on Friday but Juan Larios and Ross Stewart are out. Jan Bednarek and David Brooks could start after returning from international duty on the bench against Middlesbrough.

Ipswich vs Southampton predictions

Ipswich head into Monday's Championship fixtures on top of the table for the first time since December after promotion rivals Leicester and Leeds both dropped points on Friday.

The Tractor Boys had to dig deeper than expected to claim a 1-0 win at Blackburn, but they handled the pressure better than the other title contenders to complete an eighth success in nine games – a run which might even have been perfect had they not conceded twice in added time in a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff.

Kieran McKenna's Town were only runners-up in League One last season but their attractive brand of football has proved to be well-suited to the Championship and they are now just 4-1 to return to the Premier League as champions after a 22-year absence.

Ipswich have lost only one of their 19 home league games this season, winning 14 times, and quotes of 6-4 about them also seeing off a Southampton side they beat 1-0 at St Mary's in September look more than reasonable.

The fourth-placed Saints seem likely to have to settle for a playoff place even though they have taken seven points from their last three games, and Monday's test away to a confident Ipswich outfit will be tougher than recent outings against Birmingham, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Saints boss Russell Martin was furious after his team conceded a late equaliser in Friday's 1-1 home draw against Boro and their defence will be given a thorough examination in Suffolk.

Ipswich have scored 16 goals in their last four home games, netting at least three times on each occasion, and they can keep their promotion challenge ticking along with another Portman Road success.

Key stat

Ipswich have won eight of their last nine league games.

Probable teams

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Moore.

Subs: Walton, Clarke, Burgess, Travis, Taylor, Harness, Sarmiento, Jackson, Al-Hamadi.

Southampton (4-3-3): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Downes, Smallbone, S Armstrong; A Armstrong, Adams, Brooks.

Subs: Bree, Edozie, Manning, Aribo, Mara, Fraser, Lumley, Rothwell.

Inside info

Ipswich

Star man Nathan Broadhead

Top scorer Conor Chaplin

Penalty taker Ali Al-Hamadi

Card magnet Sam Morsy

Assist ace Leif Davis

Set-piece aerial threat Cameron Burgess

Southampton

Star man Adam Armstrong

Top scorer Adam Armstrong

Penalty taker Adam Armstrong

Card magnet Will Smallbone

Assist ace Adam Armstrong

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek

