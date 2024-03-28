Bristol City vs Leicester prediction, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Bristol City vs Leicester. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Bristol City vs Leicester

You can watch Bristol City v Leicester in the Championship at 12.30pm on Friday, March 29, live on Sky Sports Football

Match prediction & best bet

Leicester

1pt 8-11 Coral

You can bet on Bristol City v Leicester here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Bristol City vs Leicester odds

Bristol City 4-1

Leicester 8-11

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bristol City vs Leicester team news

Bristol City

Ayman Benarous (hamstring) is short of match fitness and Sam Bell, Rob Atkinson (both hamstring) and Kal Naismith (calf) are definite absentees. However, Matty James and Joe Williams have returned to training and may be considered.

Leicester

Callum Doyle starts a suspension after his red card in the 4-2 FA Cup defeat at Chelsea and Kasey McAteer (hamstring) remains unavailable. Jamie Vardy, Ricardo Pereira and Dennis Praet may return but Ben Nelson and Tom Cannon miss out with unspecified short-term injuries.

Bristol City vs Leicester predictions

Leicester are engaged in ongoing legal challenges against the EFL and the Premier League relating to alleged breaches of profit and sustainability rules but they are well-placed in the Championship table and can move back to top spot for at least a few hours by defeating mid-table Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Storm clouds seem to be gathering for the Foxes, who face a potential Premier League points deduction in the event of winning promotion, or a transfer embargo should they remain a second-tier club.

However, their players will be simply focused on the next eight games, starting with the trip to the West Country.

Enzo Maresca's side won just one of five league games before the international break but have been boosted by the return to training of key players Ricardo Pereira and Jamie Vardy.

Pereira has consistently excelled, whether deployed at right-back or in midfield, while Vardy has recently rolled back the years by scoring eight goals in his last eight appearances.

Having the pair of them available is a huge boost and should increase the Foxes' chances of taking a vital three points.

Bristol City had hoped to be among the promotion contenders but they have slipped from eighth to 14th since the turn of the year and are not quite safe from the threat of relegation.

The Robins have lost five of their last six matches and their struggles could continue against Leicester, who look ready to re-establish themselves at the forefront of the automatic promotion race.

Key stat

Bristol City have lost five of their last six matches

Probable teams

Bristol City (4-4-1-1): O'Leary; McCrorie, Vyner, Dickie, Roberts; Sykes, Williams, Gardner-Hickman, Mehmeti; Knight; Conway.

Subs: James, King, Pring, Twine, Cornick, Tanner, Wells, Mebude, Knight-Lebel.

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Ndidi, Winks; Mavididi, Dewsbury-Hall, Fatawu; Vardy.

Subs: Choudhury, Coady, Akgun, Praet, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Marcal-Madivadua, Daka, Stolarczyk.

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Bristol City v Leicester

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Bristol City v Leicester in the Championship.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Bristol City v Leicester.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.