Cardiff v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys can stay on track

Cardiff v Ipswich predictions

Ipswich approach the final ten games of the Championship season on a six-game winning streak and they can edge another step closer to automatic promotion by defeating tenth-placed Cardiff in the Welsh capital in their lunchtime clash on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys are the second tier's top scorers with 73 goals and their resolute mentality shone through at home to Bristol City on Tuesday when they came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory.

Strong finishes have become habitual for Ipswich, who have netted injury-time goals in four of their last seven matches.

But Kieran McKenna's side could enjoy an easier afternoon's work against Cardiff, who are the lowest scorers among the teams in the top half.

Cardiff have registered three successive single-goal victories to move themselves to within seven points of the playoffs.

However, Erol Bulut's Bluebirds haven't beaten any of the top six teams and they could become the latest victims of Ipswich's promotion surge.

Key stat

Ipswich have won their last six matches.

