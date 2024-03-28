Watford vs Leeds prediction, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Watford v Leeds. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Watford v Leeds

You can watch Watford v Leeds in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, March 29, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football

Match prediction & best bet

Leeds to win to nil

Watford v Leeds team news

Watford

Defender Wesley Hoedt serves the second game of his two-match ban while Jeremy Ngakia is nursing a knee injury. Ken Sema is out and Jamal Lewis and Ryan Andrews must both be assessed after withdrawing from international duty.

Leeds

Defenders Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined while Georginio Rutter is a serious doubt having only recently undergone surgery. Connor Roberts, Wilfried Gnonto and Ilia Gruev all picked up minor injuries while away on international duty and must be assessed.

Watford v Leeds predictions

Leeds have catapulted themselves into Championship title contention with a 13-game unbeaten run and they are odds-on to regain their place at the top of the table with victory at Watford.

Daniel Farke’s men have won 12 of those 13 matches, the only exception coming in a 1-1 draw at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield, and they are the only side in the Football League yet to taste defeat in 2024.

Closest pursuers Leicester are behind only on goal difference and have a game in hand. They could heap on the pressure with victory at Bristol City in the day's early kick-off.

However, there appears to be little that can deter this Leeds side at present and it is easy to see why they are a popular choice to win at Vicarage Road, where Watford are winless in nine league outings.

The Whites have earned plenty of praise for their wealth of attacking options but they are defending resolutely too, having conceded only 28 goals in 38 games.

Farke’s flock have kept clean sheets in ten of their 13 league matches this year, with one of the three goals that they have conceded in that period coming against title rivals Leicester.

They have recorded wins to nil in five of their last six away league matches and that may be the approach to take at Watford, who still have Tom Cleverley in interim charge after he made a winning start at Birmingham prior to the international break.

Despite winning 1-0 at St. Andrew's, Watford lost the shot count 26-14 and allowing Leeds that many chances is likely to prove costly.

Key stat

Leeds have won their last three meetings against Watford without conceding.

Probable teams

Watford (4-2-3-1): Bachmann; Andrews, Porteous, Pollock, Morris; Kayembe, Dele-Bashiru; Asprilla, Kone, Chakvetadze; Dennis.

Subs: Bayo, Lewis, Grieves, Ince, Livermore, Matheus Martins, Sierralta, Rajovic.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Byram, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gray, Kamara; James, Piroe, Summerville; Bamford.

Subs: Anthony, Gruev, Gnonto, Cooper, Cresswell, Joseph, Darlow, Roberts.

