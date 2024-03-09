Huddersfield v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: Terriers can stand firm on home turf
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Huddersfield v West Brom in the Championship on Sunday
Where to watch Huddersfield v West Brom
Live on Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday
Best bet
Draw
1pt 12-5 bet365
Huddersfield v West Brom odds
Huddersfield 15-8
West Brom 6-4
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Huddersfield v West Brom predictions
West Brom will be confident of locking down a place in the Championship playoffs but the Baggies may struggle to showcase their promotion credentials at Huddersfield, who still have work to do in their battle for survival.
Despite sitting fifth in the standings at the start of this round of fixtures, Carlos Corberan’s visitors have won only one of their last seven away games. The Baggies also have some noteworthy injuries to contend with in attack as Brandon Thomas-Asante, Matt Phillips and Daryl Dike are among those set to be missing for the trip to Huddersfield.
Three of West Brom’s last four away league matches have ended all-square and, as was the case last season, they may have to settle for a point at the John Smith's Stadium.
The Terriers showed their tenacity in a 1-1 draw with title-chasing Leeds in their last home game, having played the whole second half with ten men, and that impressive result means they have lost only one of their last five home league outings.
Key stat
West Brom have drawn three of their last four away league games
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 9 March 2024inChampionship
Last updated 16:14, 9 March 2024
