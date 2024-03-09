Huddersfield v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: Terriers can stand firm on home turf

Where to watch Huddersfield v West Brom

Live on Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 12-5 bet365

Huddersfield v West Brom odds

Huddersfield 15-8

West Brom 6-4

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Huddersfield v West Brom predictions

West Brom will be confident of locking down a place in the Championship playoffs but the Baggies may struggle to showcase their promotion credentials at Huddersfield, who still have work to do in their battle for survival.

Despite sitting fifth in the standings at the start of this round of fixtures, Carlos Corberan’s visitors have won only one of their last seven away games. The Baggies also have some noteworthy injuries to contend with in attack as Brandon Thomas-Asante, Matt Phillips and Daryl Dike are among those set to be missing for the trip to Huddersfield.

Three of West Brom’s last four away league matches have ended all-square and, as was the case last season, they may have to settle for a point at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers showed their tenacity in a 1-1 draw with title-chasing Leeds in their last home game, having played the whole second half with ten men, and that impressive result means they have lost only one of their last five home league outings.

Key stat

West Brom have drawn three of their last four away league games

