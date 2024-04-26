Racing Post logo
Championship

Hull vs Ipswich prediction, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys can tame the Tigers

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Hull vs Ipswich in the Championship on Saturday

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich have taken the Championship by storm this season
Kieran McKenna's Ipswich are edging closer to promotionCredit: David Rogers

Where to watch Hull vs Ipswich

Sky Sports Main Event/Football, 8pm Saturday

Best bet

Ipswich
1pt 23-20 general

Hull vs Ipswich odds

Hull 11-5
Ipswich 23-20
Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Hull vs Ipswich prediction

Ipswich have slipped to third place in the Championship after three games without a victory but they still have the Premier League in their sights and can edge closer by defeating play-off chasers Hull.

April has been a tense month in the second-tier promotion race with the top four teams struggling for consistency.

Ipswich were frustrated by home draws against Watford (0-0) and Middlesbrough (1-1), but they remain in an excellent position and should be well prepared for the final flourish after a two-week break.

While Ipswich are desperate to avoid an extended season, Hull remain hopeful of sealing a top-six finish.

The Tigers won 3-2 at Coventry on Wednesday and have closed the gap to fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Norwich to just three points.

However, Liam Rosenior's side have won only one of their last seven home games and may fall short against the Tractor Boys, who have triumphed on four of their last six road trips.

Key stat

Ipswich have won four of their last six away games

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport

Published on 26 April 2024inChampionship

Last updated 16:43, 26 April 2024

