Hull vs Ipswich prediction, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys can tame the Tigers
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Hull vs Ipswich in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch Hull vs Ipswich
Sky Sports Main Event/Football, 8pm Saturday
Best bet
Ipswich
1pt 23-20 general
Hull vs Ipswich odds
Hull 11-5
Ipswich 23-20
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Hull vs Ipswich prediction
Ipswich have slipped to third place in the Championship after three games without a victory but they still have the Premier League in their sights and can edge closer by defeating play-off chasers Hull.
April has been a tense month in the second-tier promotion race with the top four teams struggling for consistency.
Ipswich were frustrated by home draws against Watford (0-0) and Middlesbrough (1-1), but they remain in an excellent position and should be well prepared for the final flourish after a two-week break.
While Ipswich are desperate to avoid an extended season, Hull remain hopeful of sealing a top-six finish.
The Tigers won 3-2 at Coventry on Wednesday and have closed the gap to fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Norwich to just three points.
However, Liam Rosenior's side have won only one of their last seven home games and may fall short against the Tractor Boys, who have triumphed on four of their last six road trips.
Key stat
Ipswich have won four of their last six away games
Published on 26 April 2024inChampionship
Last updated 16:43, 26 April 2024
