Leicester vs Norwich prediction, betting tips and odds: Foxes face another setback

Where to watch Leicester vs Norwich

You can watch Leicester vs Norwich in the Championship at 12.30pm on Monday, April 1, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Norwich or draw double chance

1pt 5-4 general

Leicester vs Norwich odds

Leicester 13-20

Norwich 4-1

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leicester vs Norwich team news

Leicester

Ricardo Pereira and Dennis Praet returned to the squad on Friday and Callum Doyle is available after suspension. Tom Cannon, Kasey McAteer and Ben Nelson are injured.

Norwich

The Canaries have no fresh injury concerns but Jonathan Rowe, Onel Hernandez and Dimitris Giannoulis remain sidelined.

Leicester vs Norwich predictions

At the start of November, Leicester were 8-11 to reach 100 points in the Championship after winning 13 of their first 14 matches under manager Enzo Maresca.

Five months later, however, the Foxes have dropped out of the automatic-promotion places and face a testing home fixture against in-form Norwich.

Leicester lost four of their first 32 games of the 2023-24 campaign but Friday's 1-0 defeat at Bristol City made it four defeats in six for the long-time leaders.

The Robins were worthy winners at Ashton Gate, having six shots on target to Leicester's three, although they were helped by some uncharacteristically sloppy finishing from Jamie Vardy.

Leicester have lost their last two home games to QPR and Middlesbrough so Norwich should be confident of taking at least a point.

A victory for the Canaries would be a boost for their East Anglian rivals Ipswich, who went top of the table on Friday, but Norwich are purely focused on securing a playoff place.

They have won six of their last eight league games to move into the top six, beating Rotherham 5-0, Stoke 3-0 and Plymouth 2-1 in their last three fixtures.

Seventh-placed Coventry and eighth-placed Preston are also on the charge so the Canaries need to maintain their late-season surge.

David Wagner's men have been heavily reliant on their home form, claiming 14 of their 19 league wins at Carrow Road, but they have also drawn 4-4 at Southampton and 2-2 at Ipswich this term and their classy forwards can add to the tension at the King Power Stadium.

Key stat

Leicester have lost four of their last six Championship matches.

Probable teams

Leicester (4-3-3): Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Daka, Mavididi

Subs: Iheanacho, Vardy, Doyle, Choudhury, Coady, Praet, Albrighton

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Stacey, Sorensen, Gibson, McCallum; McLean, Sara; Fassnacht, Barnes, Sainz; Sargent

Subs: Duffy, Nunez, Gibbs, Batth, Aboh, Van Hooijdonk, Fisher

Inside info

Leicester

Star man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Top scorer Stephy Mavdidi

Penalty taker Patson Daka

Card magnet Jannik Vestergaard

Assist ace Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Set-piece aerial threat Jannik Vestergaard

Norwich

Star man Gabriel Sara

Top scorer Josh Sargent

Penalty taker Ashley Barnes

Card magnet Kenny McLean

Assist ace Gabriel Sara

Set-piece aerial threat Ashley Barnes

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.