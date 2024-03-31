Stoke vs Huddersfield prediction, betting tips and odds: Potters can crack Terriers

Where to watch

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Stoke

1pt 11-10 general

Stoke v Huddersfield predictions

With just seven games of the season remaining, Huddersfield are still in the Championship relegation places so the Terriers will need to start picking up points soon if they are to avoid the drop.

Anyone from 15th-placed Swansea down cannot get too comfortable yet but Stoke, currently 17th in the table, can improve their outlook with a home win over the struggling Terriers on Easter Monday.

The Potters have finally found their feet under boss Steven Schumacher, winning three of their last five matches. Those victories came against a trio of playoff-chasers in Middlesbrough, Preston and Hull, so Stoke should be confident of defeating a Huddersfield side on a five-game winless run.

History also suggests the points will stay in the Potteries as Stoke have won their last three clashes with the Terriers at the bet365 Stadium and have lost just two of the pair's last 14 meetings.

Huddersfield drew 0-0 with basement boys Rotherham in their last away game – giving the Millers their first point in ten matches in the process – and they may struggle to quell a resurgent Stoke side ready to take a big step towards retaining their second-tier status.

Key stat

Stoke have lost just two of their last 13 meetings with Huddersfield, winning the last three clashes at home

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.