QPR vs Preston prediction, betting odds and tips: Hoops can ease their relegation fears

Where to watch QPR v Preston

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 5.15pm Saturday

Best bet

QPR

1pt 10-11 general

QPR v Preston odds

QPR 10-11

Preston 7-2

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

QPR v Preston predictions

Despite losing only four of their last 16 Championship matches, Queens Park Rangers are not yet clear of relegation danger, but they can bolster their survival hopes with a home victory over Preston.

The Hoops are three points clear of the drop with three games to go, having been reeled back in by the bottom three following defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Hull sandwiched either side of a 1-1 draw at Plymouth.

The playoffs are still mathematically possible for Preston but an eight-point gap with three fixtures remaining shows how fortuitous they would need to be, so motivation levels may be on a steep decline.

Recent performances certainly indicate that with the Lilywhites suffering consecutive defeats to nil against Norwich and Southampton and managing only three shots on target combined.

That means Ryan Lowe’s side have failed to score in four of their last five league games, also going down 1-0 at Birmingham while being held to a goalless draw away at Watford.

So QPR, with greater desperation for the points, are fancied to make home advantage tell.

Key stat

Preston are on a run of three Championship away games without scoring.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.