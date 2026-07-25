Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Cycling

Tour de France 2026 stage 21 predictions, tips and odds: Mathieu van der Poel's class can shine in Paris

Tour de France 2026 stage 21 predictions, tips and odds: Mathieu van der Poel's class can shine in Paris

icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Carapaz could gain revenge on final mountain test
Tour de France: Carapaz could gain revenge on final mountain test
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Richard Carapaz can claim glory on first Alpine stage
Tour de France: Richard Carapaz can claim glory on first Alpine stage
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Mads Pedersen can secure second stage win
Tour de France: Mads Pedersen can secure second stage win
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Time-trial king Remco Evenepoel seeking quickfire double
Tour de France: Time-trial king Remco Evenepoel seeking quickfire double
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Tejada tipped to go well again
Tour de France: Tejada tipped to go well again
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Pogacar can pounce again at Le Markstein
Tour de France: Pogacar can pounce again at Le Markstein
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Pidcock can showcase descending skills
Tour de France: Pidcock can showcase descending skills
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Back consistent Biniam Girmay as the value play
Tour de France: Back consistent Biniam Girmay as the value play
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Make Merlier your man for Nevers sprint
Tour de France: Make Merlier your man for Nevers sprint
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Carapaz and Pidcock picked for top ten finishes
Tour de France: Carapaz and Pidcock picked for top ten finishes
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Mighty Mads Pedersen can secure another breakaway success
Tour de France: Mighty Mads Pedersen can secure another breakaway success
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Merlier 4-6 for a quickfire double in Bergerac
Tour de France: Merlier 4-6 for a quickfire double in Bergerac
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Bordeaux could be raising a glass to Philipsen once more
Tour de France: Bordeaux could be raising a glass to Philipsen once more
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Big hitters ready for battle in the Pyrenees
Tour de France: Big hitters ready for battle in the Pyrenees
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Philipsen picked for a Pau repeat
Tour de France: Philipsen picked for a Pau repeat
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: French champion could have his day in the sun
Tour de France: French champion could have his day in the sun
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Stage hunters may get first chance to break away
Tour de France: Stage hunters may get first chance to break away
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Vingegaard takes yellow but Pogacar has perfect chance to respond
Tour de France: Vingegaard takes yellow but Pogacar has perfect chance to respond
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Can anyone stop more Pogacar domination?
Tour de France: Can anyone stop more Pogacar domination?
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: First yellow jersey on the line in Barcelona
Tour de France: First yellow jersey on the line in Barcelona
icon
Tour de France
Giro d'Italia: Can anyone stop 1-5 Vingegaard in his quest for Grand Tour hat-trick?
Giro d'Italia: Can anyone stop 1-5 Vingegaard in his quest for Grand Tour hat-trick?
icon
Cycling
'It's hard to see anyone stopping Sinner from going deep in the Grand Slams' – our experts pick out their best sporting specials for 2026
'It's hard to see anyone stopping Sinner from going deep in the Grand Slams' – our experts pick out their best sporting specials for 2026
icon
Sport
Vuelta a Espana: Favourite Vingegaard may face more pain in Spain
Vuelta a Espana: Favourite Vingegaard may face more pain in Spain
icon
Cycling
Tour de France 2026 stage 21 predictions, tips and odds: Mathieu van der Poel's class can shine in Paris

Tour de France 2026 stage 21 predictions, tips and odds: Mathieu van der Poel's class can shine in Paris

icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Carapaz could gain revenge on final mountain test
Tour de France: Carapaz could gain revenge on final mountain test
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Richard Carapaz can claim glory on first Alpine stage
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Mads Pedersen can secure second stage win
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Richard Carapaz can claim glory on first Alpine stage
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Mads Pedersen can secure second stage win
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Time-trial king Remco Evenepoel seeking quickfire double
Tour de France: Time-trial king Remco Evenepoel seeking quickfire double
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Tejada tipped to go well again
Tour de France: Tejada tipped to go well again
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Pogacar can pounce again at Le Markstein
Tour de France: Pogacar can pounce again at Le Markstein
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Pidcock can showcase descending skills
Tour de France: Pidcock can showcase descending skills
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Back consistent Biniam Girmay as the value play
Tour de France: Back consistent Biniam Girmay as the value play
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Make Merlier your man for Nevers sprint
Tour de France: Make Merlier your man for Nevers sprint
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Carapaz and Pidcock picked for top ten finishes
Tour de France: Carapaz and Pidcock picked for top ten finishes
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Mighty Mads Pedersen can secure another breakaway success
Tour de France: Mighty Mads Pedersen can secure another breakaway success
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Merlier 4-6 for a quickfire double in Bergerac
Tour de France: Merlier 4-6 for a quickfire double in Bergerac
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Bordeaux could be raising a glass to Philipsen once more
Tour de France: Bordeaux could be raising a glass to Philipsen once more
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Big hitters ready for battle in the Pyrenees
Tour de France: Big hitters ready for battle in the Pyrenees
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Philipsen picked for a Pau repeat
Tour de France: Philipsen picked for a Pau repeat
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: French champion could have his day in the sun
Tour de France: French champion could have his day in the sun
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Stage hunters may get first chance to break away
Tour de France: Stage hunters may get first chance to break away
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Vingegaard takes yellow but Pogacar has perfect chance to respond
Tour de France: Vingegaard takes yellow but Pogacar has perfect chance to respond
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: Can anyone stop more Pogacar domination?
Tour de France: Can anyone stop more Pogacar domination?
icon
Tour de France
Tour de France: First yellow jersey on the line in Barcelona
Tour de France: First yellow jersey on the line in Barcelona
icon
Tour de France
Giro d'Italia: Can anyone stop 1-5 Vingegaard in his quest for Grand Tour hat-trick?
Giro d'Italia: Can anyone stop 1-5 Vingegaard in his quest for Grand Tour hat-trick?
icon
Cycling
'It's hard to see anyone stopping Sinner from going deep in the Grand Slams' – our experts pick out their best sporting specials for 2026
'It's hard to see anyone stopping Sinner from going deep in the Grand Slams' – our experts pick out their best sporting specials for 2026
icon
Sport
Vuelta a Espana: Favourite Vingegaard may face more pain in Spain
Vuelta a Espana: Favourite Vingegaard may face more pain in Spain
icon
Cycling
1234...
chevron icon