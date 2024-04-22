Middlesbrough vs Leeds betting offer: Get £40 in Championship free bets with Ladbrokes

The race for the Championship automatic promotion places is coming down to the wire and with a place in the Premier League the prize, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Leeds United travel to Middlesbrough tonight knowing they can get into second in the Championship table with the Tractor Boys not in action until Saturday, when they face Hull City. But with just three games left to play this season, there's no room for error.

Middlesbrough are all but out of the playoff hunt, but a team with little to play for can present a dangerous and unpredictable challenge, something Daniel Farke's men will need to be aware of.

Just one win in the last five matches has taken the momentum out of Leeds' promotion push, but with Ipswich and Leicester struggling for consistency above them, it's still all to play for.



Can Leeds United push for an immediate return to the Premier League with a victory at the Riverside, or will Michael Carrick get one over on his old rivals from his playing days? It's going to be an exciting night of EFL football and you can get in on the action with Ladbrokes, who are offering new customers a £40 free bet .

Click the image below to secure £40 in free bets by wagering just £10 on sports

Already have an account with Ladbrokes? No problem. Here are three other bookmaker offers you can get your hands on for Middlesbrough vs Leeds:

Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10

SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10

Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

How to claim your Ladbrokes Middlesbrough vs Leeds betting offer ahead of tonight's match

Signing up with Ladbrokes is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to sign up for Ladbrokes and grab your £40 in free bets .

Ladbrokes Middlesbrough vs Leeds betting offer: terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new Middlesbrough vs Leeds free bets offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

18+.

New UK & ROI customers.

Offer ends 30/04/24.

Min first deposit £10 and place win or each-way bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 4 x £10 free bets.

Restrictions & T&Cs apply .

To discover more football betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.