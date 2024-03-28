Blackburn v Ipswich prediction, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Blackburn v Ipswich

You can watch Blackburn v Ipswich in the Championship at 5.30pm on March 29, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Match prediction & best bet

Ipswich to win & both teams to score

2pts 5-2 bet365

Blackburn v Ipswich odds

Blackburn 11-4

Ipswich 10-11

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Blackburn v Ipswich team news

Blackburn

Kyle McFadzean is available after suspension but Hayden Carter, Joe Rankin-Costello, John Buckley, John Fleck and Harry Leonard look set to miss out. Arnor Sigurdsson is also sidelined after suffering an injury on international duty.

Ipswich

Winger Wes Burns looks set for a spell out with a hamstring injury but top scorer Conor Chaplin could return. Loanee Lewis Travis is ineligible against his parent club and George Hirst remains sidelined.

Blackburn v Ipswich predictions

Ipswich could finish Good Friday at the top of the Championship, but they need to hold up their end of the bargain by beating Blackburn.

A run of one win in nine plummeted the Tractor Boys' promotion push into peril but they are motoring again, winning seven of their last eight and most recently thumping Sheffield Wednesday 6-0.

Kieran McKenna's side are third, a point behind leaders Leeds and second-placed Leicester, and their form is in stark contrast to that of Rovers, who have won just two of their last 20 Championship games and are winless in nine matches under John Eustace.

Eustace's February appointment was seen as a coup but the reputation he built before being harshly sacked by Birmingham is starting to diminish.

He will have taken solace from three straight draws ahead of the international break, but such stalemates are becoming a familiar feature, recording six in his eight league games, plus another against Newcastle in the FA Cup before losing on penalties.

Although 17th, Rovers are relegation candidates, and history is hardly on their side. They have lost the last three times they have played on Good Friday and changing that could rest on Sammie Szmodics.

The 28-year-old has scored a Championship-best 21 goals, including one in September's reverse fixture.

Buoyed by finally earning his first caps for the Republic of Ireland, Szmodics' presence gives Blackburn a chance but Ipswich's pre-break form points to a similar outcome to at Portman Road.

McKenna's men triumphed 4-3 at home and the Championship's top scorers can win another entertaining game.

Key stat

Ipswich have won seven of their last eight Championship games.

Probable teams

Blackburn (3-4-2-1): Pears; McFadzean, Hyam, Wharton; Brittain, Tronstad, Ayari, Pickering; Hedges, Szmodics; Gallagher.

Subs: Wahlstedt, Koumetio, Chrisene, Parker, Moran, Dolan, Markanday, Telalovic.

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Al-Hamadi, Hutchinson, Broadhead; Moore.

Subs: Walton, Clarke, Edmundson, Ball, Taylor, Harness, Sarmiento, Jackson, Chaplin.

Inside info

Blackburn

Star man Sammie Szmodics

Top scorer Sammie Szmodics

Penalty taker Sammie Szmodics

Card magnet Sondre Tronstad

Assist ace Callum Brittain

Set-piece aerial threat Sam Gallagher

Ipswich

Star man Nathan Broadhead

Top scorer Conor Chaplin

Penalty taker Ali Al-Hamadi

Card magnet Sam Morsy

Assist ace Leif Davis

Set-piece aerial threat Cameron Burgess

