QPR vs Leeds prediction, betting tips and odds: Hoops can home in on survival

Where to watch QPR vs Leeds

You can watch QPR vs Leeds in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, April 26, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

QPR or draw double chance

1pt 13-10 general

QPR vs Leeds odds

QPR 9-2

Leeds 8-13

Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

QPR vs Leeds predictions

The Championship has reached a crucial stage of the season and there could be a key development at Loftus Road where relegation-threatened QPR can stand their ground against promotion-chasing Leeds.

Daniel Farke's Leeds returned to the top two on Monday with a thrilling 4-3 victory at Middlesbrough, but they are not quite in control of their destiny in the battle for automatic promotion.

Leaders Leicester need one more win to clinch an immediate return to the top flight and third-placed Ipswich require three more victories to seal back-to-back promotions.

The challenge for Leeds is focus on their own business and ensure they finish the month in a better fashion than they started it.

April losses away to Coventry and at home to Blackburn were sandwiched either side of a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Sunderland, leaving Leeds at risk of missing out on a top-two finish.

The Yorkshire giants are targeting victory against QPR but they face a difficult task against opponents who are desperate to take the final step in their quest for survival.

The Hoops were in the drop zone from the start of October until late February, but they have gathered 21 points from their last 12 games to climb to the brink of second tier safety. However, Marti Cifuentes's side have some loose ends to tie up with four points separating them from the relegation places.

QPR supporters have been delighted by the turnaround and their backing can contribute to another strong performance and an increase to the points tally which could have huge repercussions at both ends of the division.

Key stat

QPR have avoided defeat in 13 of their last 17 matches

QPR vs Leeds team news

QPR

Michael Frey, Rayan Kolli and Taylor Richards are absent for the home side.

Leeds

Dan James has joined Pascal Struijk on the sidelines.

Probable teams

QPR (4-2-3-1): Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Field, Colback; Willock, Andersen, Chair; Dykes.

Subs: Walsh, Smyth, Hayden, Fox, Hodge, Dixon-Bonner, Cannon, Larkeche, Armstrong.

Leeds (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev; Gnonto, Rutter, Gray, Summerville; Bamford.

Subs: Darlow, Cooper, Kamara, Shackleton, Gelhardt, Joseph, Cresswell, Anthony, Piroe.

